Wagga loud and proud: 15s, 17s make their marks at Senior State Titles

Wagga Netball Association had made a mark as their under 15s and under 17s finish their Senior State Titles campaigns.
Elevated into the Championship division this year after winning the division two titles in 2023, the sides finished 12th and eighth out of 20 teams.
The step into the top division was significant and coaches Rosemary Clarke and Naomi Richards couldn't be more pleased with how their teams went.
Having spent so many years in the division two competition, neither side knew what to expect once they arrived at Campbelltown District Netball Association.
Clarke said the maturity of her 15s team after a tough start to their campaign was impeccable, refocusing to come out firing in the next two days of competition.
"They came in not knowing what to expect and had a really tough day one, and walked away thinking 'oh where are we going to end up after this but jeeze the certainly came out to play on day two," Clarke said.
"It really put us in that middle position which was fantastic.
"We only had nine players, to rotate nine players around for the whole weekend, some of them had pretty much 100 per cent court time, so they did really well."
Unable to get a win on their first day, Clarke had a meeting with the girls alongside assistant coach Sarah Croker, and was impressed with how they took the conversation onto the court the next day.
Playing for each other and focusing on what was working well, it was like a new team took the court on Sunday morning.
"Sunday morning, that first game was just amazing, you couldn't have asked for anything better," Clarke said.
"Everything that we had been working on, they actually put into play, they turned over the ball, they fought for the ball, it was fantastic."
A huge team effort from all players on the court, Clarke was especially impressed with the way Molly Stephen uplifted the centre court and Poppy Hulm and Ella Fairman held down the defensive end.
Their calm on court and ability to uplift the team helped bring everyone's focus back to the task at hand.
Low on numbers and cramming 19 games into three days, the team held their stamina right until the last game.
"We played Liverpool in the last game and it was just a great game to watch," she said.
"The girls were still working hard, they were still putting up goals, they were still driving to the ball, hands over, very physical game, a very good game to play, and they just enjoyed the whole weekend.
"I think now they know what championship division is like, now they know what Senior State Titles is like, there is so much potential with those girls moving forward."
In the 17s competition, coach Richards said she was blown away with how well the team played.
"To be in the top eight under 17s associations in NSW, how cool is that," Richards said.
Underdogs from the start of the weekend, Richards said the team didn't only surprise the competition but showed themselves just how strong a team they are.
Giving their all to the end of the competition, in an apt finish to the weekend, they drew with Randwick, who finished ahead of them on percentage.
"The girls just really stuck it to Randwick in that last game, to come up with a draw against a top Sydney team is pretty incredible in itself," Richards said.
But there was one game that especially stuck out for coaches and players alike, a one-goal win over Sutherland.
"Our best win was against Sutherland who is rated as one of the best Sydney Associations and we won by one goal against them," she said.
"It was incredible, the support from the rest of the association that was there and friends and family was excellent.
"It was great to watch the other team squirm on the sideline when we were beating them and they couldn't do anything about it."
Experienced players Emily McPherson, Sienna Mulkurti, and Scarlett Wadley were among the team's best.
Richards said their strong performances lifted their teammates also.
Not allowing the team to drop their heads, those girls were essential in comeback wins and maintaining positive energy on the court.
Association president Tanya Bertoldi said she couldn't be more thrilled with how the teams went.
She thanked not only the players but acknowledged the hard work, time, energy, and emotion their coaches put into getting the teams there.
"You've got to be so proud to be part of the Wagga Netball Association right now," she said.
"Our 15s had some really challenging games their first day that it was really taxing for them I think, but they absolutely rose to the occasion and really rallied all together and had some really good games.
"Our under 17s were absolutely amazing, I think their biggest celebration from today is actually beating Sutherland, we're talking division one for the first time for this cohort obviously, so for them to go in and really, very loudly, make their mark, it's been a great campaign.
"We're all absolutely thrilled by it all."
Across at Camden & District Netball Association the Wagga opens team came third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.