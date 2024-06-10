Plans aplenty as city looks to future

I hope you enjoyed your long weekend and will be easing yourself back into a four-day working week.
While many enjoyed a day off yesterday, the news never stops and DA team was hard at it again to bring you the latest news and sport from across Wagga and the Riverina.
Wagga's councillors will meet tonight and there's plenty on the agenda for discussion, including a couple of masterplans - one for the Civic Theatre and performing arts, and another for the Wagga Cricket Ground.
There'll also be talk (albeit behind closed doors) about a proposed sporting event. While no further details was forthcoming in the business papers, it's likely to be about a women's NRL game coming to the city (first revealed by Tahlia Sinclair last week).
Continuing the sports theme, Matt Malone reports The Rock-Yerong Creek's captain has made a mid-season decision on his playing future and that a Farrer League club will be without a Melbourne recruit after a mid-season move.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.