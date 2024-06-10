Magpies captain makes a mid-season decision on his playing future

The Rock-Yerong Creek have followed the reappointment of their coaching line-up with the signature of their captain.
Curtis Steele has put pen to paper that will see him line-up for a third season at the Magpies.
Steele set the Farrer League alight in his first season at TRYC with only a persistent hamstring injury slowing him down on his way to co-captaining the Magpies to the Farrer League premiership.
He has taken on the captaincy solo this season and has helped lead TRYC to the top of the ladder at the halfway mark of the home and away season.
Steele didn't hesitate to re-sign at TRYC for another year.
"I've decided to go around again, one more time," Steele said.
"It's good to go around there again. I've got my 300th senior game coming up too, I'll just fall short of it this year so I'll get it next year hopefully if everything goes well, touch wood, and I don't get injured. Everything's going alright at the moment.
"It is a really good club, I've enjoyed every part of it.
"Obviously with the success again last year and we're in a good position to do it again this year if we hold it together and stay injury free so finger's crossed."
Steele is keen to help bring on the next generation at the Magpies.
"I thought I'd go around again and give the younger blokes a hand as well," he said.
"Obviously at The Rock, we're going to have a few retire or whatever and a few older bodies that will play in the seconds in the next couple of years so we're trying to blood these young kids through and give them a bit more confidence to take the role."
The big difference for Steele this year has been his relocation to Yenda that has added travel to his commitment to play for the Magpies.
Travel is something Steele has become used to with football and explained that it didn't come into his thought process when making the decision to re-sign.
"Not really, it hasn't really affected me as much as I thought it would," he said.
"I've travelled for most of my life anyway, from Wagga to Ganmain then Wagga to Holbrook and then Wagga to Coleambally and now Yenda to The Rock so it's nothing new.
"The Rock been very good to me so I'll do the right thing by them."
Steele, who turns 33 this year, is also a big rap on Brad Aiken and Heath Russell as co-coaches.
"The two boys are unreal the way they look after the boys, the feedback you get after every game and the phone calls, they do a lot of hours," he said.
TRYC will resume the second half of the season with a trip to take on one of Steele's old clubs in Coleambally on Saturday.
