Lifestyle and business opportunity in one: Cottontail Wines is for sale

A wonderful place to live and a good lifestyle you can enjoy.
That is how Gerry McCormick has described his nearly 25 years owning and residing at the property of Cottontail Winery, which is now up for sale.
The 100 acre-property, sitting just 15 minutes from Wagga, overlooks the Eunony Valley and offers a blend between business and lifestyle.
This is the second time 562 Pattersons Road has found itself on the market, first being listed in 2022, however this time it is nearly $500,000 cheaper, with a price guide of $2.5 to 2.7 million.
Having established the winery in 2001, Mr McCormick is now happy to step away and retire.
McGrath Riverina's Andrew Pellow, who is the selling agent with his brother Lachlan, said Mr McCormick was eager to sell or lease it.
"It's been a labour of love for them for a while, but now it's time to move into town and give it to someone else to give it a fresh lease on life," he said.
562 Pattersons Road boasts a function centre, restaurant, homestead and guest house.
The entrance is lined with rows of olive trees and vineyards, leading up to the function centre and main house.
Its purpose-built vineyard - planted with shiraz, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon grape varieties - has produced award-winning wines.
The function centre has well-developed operational infrastructure, internal fit out, commercial kitchen and extensive catering equipment.
Mr Pellow said it will be sold on a walk-in, walk-out basis, with all equipment included.
"The function centre is still operational, but they have got a few functions as far as weddings booked in," he said.
"So it's not open for your Monday to Friday style of dining, it's just opened for functions.
"I guess our pushed to the market this time is that it's got the ability to lease the function centre if someone doesn't particularly want to run the function centre, there's a cottage there that's also leased, plus the main house.
"Plus, there's someone that comes in and ... share farms the farm-side of it as well. So it's pretty self-sustainable for someone who just wants to get out of town."
The main house offers four spacious bedrooms, two living areas, a pool, and a converted garage providing extra space.
It features well-manicured gardens and a two-bedroom, modern cottage, which can provide a supplementary income as an Airbnb rental, or even be a guest house.
Whether it's someone who wants to settle down and enjoy a good lifestyle, enter the industry and gain multiple revenue streams, or get the best of both worlds, Mr Pellow said 562 Pattersons Road provided the opportunity.
"People looking for that lifestyle change and looking for a bit of acreage close to town," he said.
"Your out-of-area buyers looking to get into that function/events and wedding space. It's ideal for that or just someone looking to set up a go to destination like so many other places around have setup.
"Or someone that is looking to convert that into another residence and have a few families living on one block as well is another target market."
Although rare for the market, Mr Pellow said it was an ideal investment with serious value for the infrastructure and inclusions it comes with.
