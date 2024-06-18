Two point goals, more physicality, netball's nod to its basketball roots

From its early days as women's basketball to the fast-paced, highly contested game seen today, netball has taken many forms over the past 128 years.
First played in England in 1895, netball's rules have developed significantly and the game of the modern era is far from the basketball of old.
But as the game changes, is it returning to its foregone roots?
Ball speed is increasing, games are becoming more and more physical, and the world's premier league, Australia's Super Netball, has introduced a two-point goal.
Former Wagga Blaze player and current The Rock-Yerong Creek A grade playing coach Caren Hugo is confident there'll be no crossover of the codes any time soon.
Hugo said though netball has evolved far more than basketball, the two are still vastly different sports.
"I think the basic rules that separate them are always going to be different," Hugo said.
"Things like you're never going to be able to take the ball out of their hands, you're always going to have to be three feet away, which is a fundamental rule in netball, and it's the biggest difference that you have with basketball.
"I think both games have changed a lot and I think they're trying to speed up a netball game so it's not as stop start, but I don't think they'll ever align."
Hugo acknowledged that defensively netballers have been given permission to use their bodies much more than previously, though said the body-on-body play seen on the court is different to in basketball.
"[Defenders] are allowed to dance on the line of where that contact is now, a little bit more than it used to be," she said.
"You get away with a little bit more than before but it's still really different, there's not the tussle, a basketball tussle is more physical in both directions."
Wagga-based umpire Naomi Hocker believes the sports are becoming increasingly similar.
While she does not expect them to ever converge back as one, she said netball in 2024 is much closer to its ancestor than it ever has been.
After spending the past 35-years involved in the sport as both a player and umpire, she has watched the sport evolve rapidly.
"It's changed so much," Hocker said.
"You even go back to people my mum's age where it was so different, and if you go back even further they used to call it 'women's basketball', it's really changed."
It's small adjustments, such as changes to the replayed ball rule that came into effect from January 1 that make the games seem so similar.
While players still cannot dribble the ball, they are now able to bounce the ball once and then catch it to obtain possession.
Though World Netball maintains that the rule has not been changed, just made clearer, it's become a topic of conversation within the netball community.
"The game is a lot faster, it's definitely a contact sport now, it was very princess-y before," Hocker said.
"A bit before my age, it was the one handed shot, but it was literally a one handed shot [without the supporting hand], the two point shot in the SSN - I'm sure they'll filter that through to the lower leagues - and that's very basketball-y as well.
"It's funny how it's sort of comes from a basketball title to definitely introducing bits of basketball back I think.
"But I love it."
Teenager Sadie Pankhurst plays netball under Hugo and is part of Wagga's representative basketball program.
Following in her parents footsteps she said she was always going to play basketball, but enjoys netball just the same.
Typically found at goal keeper on the netball court, she said the defensive pressure she's learnt in basketball has helped her under the ring.
"There definitely is a lot of cross over, a lot of the main aspects of basketball at the same, they're definitely two very different spots but they're very much similar in catching, passing, defence, offence," Pankhurst said.
"Netball is still very different but it's slowly getting more like basketball, the rolling subs is a big change, and replay ball is a bit different now you can bounce it once now.
"Just a few rules have changed which makes them more similar."
While she can't see players starting to dribble the ball down a netball court any time soon, she said the increasing speed of netball is making for a more enjoyable game both as a player and a spectator.
And though she might be a minority, she'd like to see a two-point shot arrive at the local level.
"It would make the game a lot more interesting and it would be just fun for it to come into the local leagues, I think it would be good," she said.
"It's good to follow the top leagues because it makes it easier for the pathways to follow to get up into the high level."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.