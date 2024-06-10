The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Old school vehicles thrill motorheads at the 2024 Kings Kustom Kick Back

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
Updated June 10 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey Johnson from Wagga with kids April, 7, and Jimmy, 9, with Casey's 1979 Ford Falcon Panel Van. Picture by Les Smith
Casey Johnson from Wagga with kids April, 7, and Jimmy, 9, with Casey's 1979 Ford Falcon Panel Van. Picture by Les Smith

Motoring enthusiasts were treated to a showcase of cool cars and motorbikes over the long weekend, thanks to the Riverina Rumble's Kings Kustom Kick Back.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.