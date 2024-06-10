Old school vehicles thrill motorheads at the 2024 Kings Kustom Kick Back

Motoring enthusiasts were treated to a showcase of cool cars and motorbikes over the long weekend, thanks to the Riverina Rumble's Kings Kustom Kick Back.
Described as an automotive art gallery, the showcase returned to Bolton Park Stadium for the first time since the 80s.
Some exhibitors travelled from interstate to display their prized possessions at the show, with event organiser Howard 'Doo Dar' Brown thrilled to see hundreds visit the stadium over the weekend.
"It was a buzz, I've never personally had so many people thank me and my wife for putting the event on," Mr Brown said.
'It's exactly what we wanted... bringing people to Wagga for tourism.
"To put on an event, an exhibition like this, to have the public come out was just fantastic."
The annual Kick Back will return next June for the King's Birthday long weekend.
If you missed it, our photographer Les Smith captured some of the showcase on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.