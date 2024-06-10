Farrer League club left without Melbourne recruit due to mid-season move

TEMORA will be without ruck recruit Brayden Burgess for the remainder of the Farrer League season.
Burgess has been cleared to Murray League club Cobram after recently moving to the area due to employment.
He departs the Kangaroos with the club's best wishes.
Burgess arrived from Melbourne last year but did not play a game in his first season due to a knee injury.
He hit the ground running this year and played seven games for Temora, kicking six goals and forming a ruck partnership with Jack Cullen.
Burgess was thrown straight into Cobram's first grade team on Saturday, kicking a goal in their 14-point win over Barooga.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver said Burgess' departure was unavoidable.
"Braydo with work commitments took up a job in the Cobram area," Oliver explained.
"Braydo was pretty straight forward with the club. He works in agriculture and said with work demands and the travel that is was just going to be a bit difficult, which is totally understandable.
"So Braydo's made the decision to play football a bit more locally down there.
"It's not ideal, but you can't help that. That's footy and employment. That's totally understable."
Burgess' departure is likely to mean Cullen will have to spend more time in the ruck.
He and Burgess had been rotating between ruck and deep in attack with Cullen also contributing seven goals.
Oliver said he and fellow co-coach Will Reinhold will explore their options for the second half of the season.
"Will and I will sit down a bit more and discuss it but from first glance that's probably what you would assume would happen," Oliver said of Cullen spending more time in the ruck.
"The beauty is that across the board we have a lot of utility players so I guess we could use those players to give Jack a break or shift things around a little bit.
"So as annoying as it is to lose Brayden, it opens up some more possibilities for us."
Temora make the turn for the second half of the year sitting in sixth position with just percentage keeping them from a top five position.
They have already won four games, which is what they won for the season last year, so the improvement has been immediate and substantial.
While happy with the progress they've made, Oliver, who will take over solo in 2025, is well aware of how big the second half of the year shapes to be.
"It is. We stressed that upon the group that although we've had some good successes in the first half of the year, this second half is really going to define us as who we are and how we respond to it," he said.
"Will and I have really put the onus on the playing group and the leaders to give this a red hot crack and that we can't accept anything less than a win.
"It's exciting. We're in the hunt, which is the main thing."
Temora have had two byes to recover from a disappointing home 40-point loss to Charles Sturt University in their latest outing.
"We played eight games straight so the double bye probably come at a good time for us to rest and recuperate," Oliver said.
"The big thing for us was that it was a massive learning lesson. It showed us some areas where we can still improve on.
"As annoying as it was to lose to CSU at home, it was a wake up call for a lot of us."
Temora start the second half of the season with a home game against Barellan on Saturday.
