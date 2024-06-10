Queensland move a winner for Miller as she earns Super Netball debut

If Ali Miller ever had any doubts about her move to Queensland, they'd now be squashed.
The 27-year-old earned her Super Netball debut on Sunday, taking the court for the Queensland Firebirds in the third quarter.
Subbed on into goal shooter for Donnell Wallam with 11-minutes to go, Miller shot four goals during her appearance on court.
In a tight tussle, the travelling side were unable to get a win over their hosts, Giants.
Earning a contract as the Firebirds eleventh player in April, it's been a long road to debut for Miller.
Starting her career in the Swifts Academy program, she took time away from netball to have her son Talanoa in 2021.
Returning to the Swifts, Miller made the move to Firebirds as a training partner ahead of the 2024 season.
Miller played for the side during their preseason games, and was elevated into the game day squad for the first time in round eight.
She is the 112th player to play for the club in the top grade.
Miller grew up in Wagga and played club netball with New Kids before being selected into Wagga Netball Association's representative program.
Miller is the second player from the program now playing at the Super Netball level, alongside Sophie Fawns at NSW Swifts.
Tumut's Grace Whyte also earned her debut this season in round five.
