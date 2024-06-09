More than 600 kilograms of illegal tobacco seized, three charged

More than 600 kilograms of illegal tobacco and 2000 vapes have been seized and three people charged during separate routine vehicle stops on Riverina Roads over the June long weekend.
About 2.15pm on Saturday officers stopped a vehicle along the Hume Highway, at Tumblong, for random breath testing where a 42-year-old male driver returned a negative result.
After speaking with the man officers conducted a search of the vehicle where it will be alleged that 2360 vapes with an estimated street value of $82,600 and 48 cartons of cigarettes worth about $14,400 were located, police said.
Police also allegedly found $142,025 in case inside the vehicle.
The 42-year-old was arrested and taken to Gundagai Police Station where he was charged with possessing five kilograms or more in tobacco, two counts of dealing with property proceeds of crime worth more than $10,000 and conveying and possessing tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue.
The Harris Park man was granted conditional bail to appear at Gundagai Local Court on Friday, August 16.
Officers patrolling along the Hume Highway at Gundagai on Sunday about 11.35am conducted a random breath test on a 35-year-old woman.
After returning a negative reading officers conducted a search of the vehicle where 270,000 cigarettes were allegedly located along with 825kg of loose tobacco leaf with an estimated value of $1,125,000.
Police allege that a large commercial tobacco leaf hydraulic bailing machine was also located.
The Victorian woman was arrested and taken to Cootamundra Police Station where she was charged with possessing 500 kilograms or more of tobacco, possessing illegal tobacco manufacturing equipment, dealing with property proceeds of crime valued more than $10,000 and conveying or possessing tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue.
She has been granted conditional bail to appear at Cootamundra Local Court on Monday, July 15.
About 5.15pm on Sunday officers stopped a vehicle along the Hume Highway, at Coolac, after an alleged minor traffic offence was detected.
After speaking with the two male occupants a search of the vehicle was undertaken where a large amount of cigarettes were allegedly located with an estimated value of $615,000.
Both men - the driver aged 32 and a male passenger - were arrested and taken to Cootamundra Police Station.
Following inquiries, the passenger was released from custody.
The 32-year-old man from Victoria was charged with possessing 100 kilograms or more of tobacco, dealing with property proceeds of crime valued more than $10,000 and conveying or possessing tobacco products reckless re defraud revenue.
He has been granted conditional bail to appear at Cootamundra Local Court on Monday, July 15.
All investigations were undertaken by the Southern Region Enforcement Squad.
