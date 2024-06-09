Riverina talents step up to the challenge in opening days of State Titles

Wagga Netball Association's senior teams are holding their own against their mostly metropolitan opponents.
Both the under 15 and under 17 sides were elevated into the Championship division this year after winning their respective division two titles last year.
Meanwhile for the first time in 10 years, Wagga's open team has returned to the court in division three.
Holding no expectations on the team before the tournament, after a stellar day two performance they sit in fourth place with a day to play.
The Opens have won nine of their 12 games, with just one loss on Sunday to fellow Riverina side, Temora, who are undefeated.
They have six games remaining to play on Monday, with just one of those games against a team currently above them on the ladder.
After a tough first day for the under 15s team, they arrived at the courts with fresh minds and fresh legs on Sunday to earn their first win.
Pushing throughout the day they piled on four wins before playing in the first draw of the competition, against Illawarra.
In perhaps the tightest divisions competing this weekend, the under 17s sit seventh on their ladder on percentage alone.
One of four teams locked in a battle for fourth place, they currently have nine wins to their names.
With a combination of tight games and big wins in the first two days, they'll be hoping to jump a few positions on Monday.
Across the courts there has been plenty of Riverina talent in action.
Barellan's under 15s are fourth in division two while Griffith sit seventh in division three, and Tumut are ninth in division three.
In division two of the under 17s competition, Barellan sit third and Leeton 15th, Cootamundra are sixth in division three.
There is ample Riverina representation in division four, with Temora second on the ladder, Griffith in 13th, West Wyalong 18th, and Tumut 19th.
