The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Riverina talents step up to the challenge in opening days of State Titles

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 9 2024 - 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Netball Association 2024 opens team Rachel Lonergan, Courtney Dodds, Kim McKenzie, Morgan Watts, Mangi Temaru, Kerry Thomas (assistant coach), Tanya Bertoldi (coach), Amy Perez, Rebekka Perry, Nicola Gale, Claire Colvin, and Edwina Tink. Absent: Jess McCallum. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair
Wagga Netball Association 2024 opens team Rachel Lonergan, Courtney Dodds, Kim McKenzie, Morgan Watts, Mangi Temaru, Kerry Thomas (assistant coach), Tanya Bertoldi (coach), Amy Perez, Rebekka Perry, Nicola Gale, Claire Colvin, and Edwina Tink. Absent: Jess McCallum. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair

Wagga Netball Association's senior teams are holding their own against their mostly metropolitan opponents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.