Teens taken to hospital after violent main street mall brawl

Police are investigating after two teenagers ended up in hospital following a violent brawl at the front of a mall in Wagga's main street.
About 4.15pm on Thursday emergency services were called to the Baylis Street entrance of the Marketplace following reports a brawl had broken out.
Shoppers and staff watched in horror as the scene unfolded in front of them.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended the scene where they said they were told four teens, aged between 15 and 17, were involved in a fight and a phone had been stolen.
Two of the teens involved in the altercation were taken to hospital for minor head injuries and released a short time later.
Police inquiries into the brawl are ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding the brawl is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.