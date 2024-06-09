'It's special': Military-style Harley Davidson a part of Wagga family

Dozens of residents showed up for the annual Veteran and Vintage Motor Club car show on Sunday, many of whome were captivated by a 1943 military Harley Davidson Outfit.
The bike has been seen around town over the decades, often leading the Wagga Anzac Day march down Baylis Street, but it is much more than a service bike.
The bike was purchased in 1963 by late Royal Australian Air Force veteran Jack Bredin who found it for sale in Melbourne at the Australian Army Disposals.
His son David Bredin then used it on his farm in Coolamon until the 1970s.
In the 1980s the bike was again passed on to current owner, David's son and Jack's grandson, Rodney Bredin who restored it to its former glory.
The bike is believed to have been in storage during the later part of World War II but was put into service with the 21st Construction Squadron in the early 1950s.
Five generations have ridden the bike, including Rodney's sons and granddaughters.
"It's special," Rodney said.
To this day the bike has a memorial on it for Jack.
"It took me about ten years and then I finished restoring it and got it back on the road in about 1986," Rodney said.
"It's been here in the Wagga club ever since then.
"I'm pretty passionate about it's war history, it didn't go overseas for services, it was basically used here for engineers."
The bike has become a family heirloom which will be passed down to generations to come.
Mr Bredin said he has endless memories riding the bike as a child himself.
The car show was held at the Range Function Centre and was well attended by all.
