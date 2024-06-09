Wagga nuclear power plant a 'political stunt' or possibility

A Wagga councillor is taking action to shut down suggestions the city should play host to a nuclear power plant, while the man accused of making the suggestion is claiming it is a poor attempt at a "political stunt".
The danger of mixing nuclear reactors and fault lines has been a major stumbling block for the Coalition in finalising its energy plans, with its original timeline pushed back to undertake "high-level and nuanced" seismology risk assessments on proposed sites for potential geological issues.
Deciding where the reactors will be placed has been headline news since Opposition leader Peter Dutton promised to unveil them "within weeks" on March 12.
Greens councillor Jenny McKinnon has lodged a notice of motion ahead of Tuesday night's ordinary Wagga City Council meeting, calling for mayor Dallas Tout to write to MLC Wes Fang seeking an explanation as to why he allegedly nominated the city as an ideal site for a nuclear power plant.
It was prompted by comments Mr Fang made during debate on a motion regarding the Humelink energy transmission project in state parliament on May 15.
The Nationals MLC clarified "nuclear for Wagga" when Labor's Emily Suvaal, who acknowledged the interjection, posed "it would be interesting in the member were suggesting that it would be a good idea for Wagga to have a [renewable energy zone]".
"Nuclear power for Australia, in fact. Let's go!" Hansard recorded Mr Fang adding.
It prompted an immediate follow-up from minister for regional NSW Tara Moriarty, who queried if that should be based in Wagga too.
"Sure. I'll have one in my backyard," Mr Fang responded.
Cr McKinnon's motion also calls for Cr Tout to seek answers around what community consultation Mr Fang had sought, what location he is proposing the plant for and what water source he thinks could be used.
Mr Fang said he was disappointed after learning about the motion as he said Cr McKinnon misconstrued his words on purpose as a "political stunt" ahead of local elections.
"I got into shock when I saw Mr Fang had made those comments in NSW Parliament and I believe he owes an explanation to the people of this local government area," Cr McKinnon said.
"Aside from the nuclear reactor accidents we know have already happened, there's also all the safety issues to do with processing of the waste that comes from the production of power from nuclear processes and then you have the storage of those.
"Nobody wants it, nobody is putting up their hands, councils aren't putting up their hands to have nuclear waste stored in their location, there's too many problems associated with nuclear and safety is probably the biggest one."
Mr Fang said the motion is a political stunt set to perpetrate old stereotypes in a bid to induce fear in the community.
"I will turn up to council and I will address the meeting as to why I am really disappointed in Jenny McKinnon," he said.
"She has tried to twist the words that I said in a debate about Humelink to try and induce fear in the community.
"The last time council has resolved to write to me, it's been 14 months now and I'm still waiting on the mayor to send me the letter he was supposed to send to me."
