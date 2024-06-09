Big Country selections expected after clinical Provincial Championships win

They were clinical, they had good game sense, and they self corrected, Southern Inland had all the ingredients for a standout performance, and they put one on.
Defeating Monaro in the Brumbies Provincial Championship 48-15, they didn't look like a team that had only two training sessions together.
Out early it took just five minutes for Kellie Allcorn to open the scoring and the tries kept flowing from then.
Tight in the first half, SIRU went into the break with a 22-15 lead, but outstanding defence through the second half and improved rhythm on the field kept Monaro from scoring again.
Coach Mark Macarthur said he couldn't be prouder of the performance the team put on.
"I was just really proud for a group of young ladies, and there was some experienced ladies in there as well, they just listened to what I had to say, and what I asked them to do, and they actually did it," Macarthur said.
"They stood up, and they all worked for each other and that that was the result.
"It wasn't going to be a picture perfect structure plan, but it was pretty damn close."
Impressed to see them play better as the game went on, the team adapted well to the 15s format.
With the local competition playing 12s, Macarthur said for some players it was the first time they'd taken the field with so many people.
Each year he says the baseline skill has improved across the competition.
"When you look at each of them and how far they've come along across their programs, and remembering, there's a lot of ladies here who haven't played 15 at all, the background knowledge from 12 and that ability to listen and learn so quick, they were easy to adapt to the structure, I was very happy with them," he said.
Despite the big win, there was plenty of time the team found themselves defending their line.
Stuck in defence for a good 10-minute period at one point, Macarthur said it was a good example of how well they adapted to the game at hand and held their structure.
Speaking at training about staying connected down the line, regardless of where they were playing, Macarthur felt the side took on the instruction well.
"Whenever someone's coming through, there was always someone moving up to take their spot," he said.
"There was people looking left and right to make sure they were covered, it was definitely a team effort.
"It was probably exhausting for them, there was a couple of penalties there when they went a little bit high, but when you're defending for that 10-minute period, things are going to happen but they weathered the storm."
With such a successful game under their belt, Macarthur said he is expecting strong representation in the Brumbies Country side.
The Provincial Championship game is part of the selection process for the next level.
"If we don't, we'd be pretty disappointed," he said.
"Their ability to adapt to a clinical structure, their ability to do their jobs in a set role, I think that we should see a lot of ladies put up to that next game."
Southern Inland Rugby Union 48 (Kellie Allcorn, Megan Lonsdale 2, Seigia Seukeni, Loata Nabulagi 2, Tessa Good, Amelia Harris tries; Milly Lucas 4 goals) d Monaro 15 (Madeline Mathews, Chloe Waddell, Dorothy Pikula-Carroll tries)
