'It's very upsetting': Wagga father stranded overseas following boxing comp

The partner of Wagga father Regarn Simbwa is unsure when he will be able to return home, after he was unable to return to Australia with his family from a boxing tournament in Thailand.
Elizabeth Dunlop returned home to Wagga on Friday with their son Matthew, however they did so without Regarn who is en route to Uganda.
Simbwa recently travelled to Bangkok with his family to compete in a Olympic Games qualification event, which if he won would see him allowed to compete for Uganda at the upcoming 2024 Paris Games next month.
An understandably emotional Dunlop returned home to Wagga on Friday afternoon and said it was extremely upsetting to have to leave Simbwa alone overseas.
"I'm pretty devastated right now," Dunlop said.
"We just got home and the house is empty and I don't know when he's coming home.
"Matthew is walking around the house picking up all of his things, he's getting Regarn's boxing gloves and his headphones.
"It's very upsetting."
Simbwa is expected to stay in Uganda until his Australian Partnership Visa application is processed, which will then allow him to return home to Australia.
Known for his toughness in the ring, Dunlop said Simbwa was finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact he's currently unable to return home to Australia.
"He's finding it really hard," she said.
"He's trying to stay strong, because that's what we both need to do.
"He couldn't stay in Bangkok for an indefinite period of time, he could in terms of getting a Visa.
"But with finances and just staying in an unknown location for an indefinite period of time, we decided that wasn't going to be an option."
It's understood that it could take up to a couple of weeks to process Simbwa's application and Dunlop was hoping those in charge of reviewing it would have some compassion.
"Have some compassion on our family," she said.
"This is having a huge impact on our family, our son and Regarn as well.
"We are in a genuine relationship and we meet the requirements of the partnership visa."
Riverina MP Michael McCormack raised Simbwa's visa situation with Immigration Minister Andrew Giles this week and he was hopeful of a quick resolution.
"I've certainly been working not only with his migration agent, but also through the minster to try and bring about an outcome in what is a very complicated manner," McCormack said.
"I appreciate that Mr Simbwa has gone overseas to try and qualify for the Olympic Games to fight for Uganda.
"He has an Australian partner and an Australian baby and they've been able to return, but because of the class of Visa that he's under he hasn't been able to return to Australia.
"I'll do everything I can to help him to continue his training for what is a very important part of his life and obviously he wants to make the most of his Olympic chances while they are there.
"Appreciating the fact that he's trying to work through permanent residency in Australia, and I've also been working with his migration agent to try and achieve that for him.
"It is a complicated case, it's more than what is seen on the surface but I'll continue to work with the minster.
"I raised it with the minister's office and I had a chat with the minsters office this week about this very matter and I'll do everything I can to bring about a resolution that is satisfactory for all parties."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.