Temora make slight alteration to coaching structure for season 2025

TEMORA co-coach Zac Oliver will go it solo at the Kangaroos next season.
Temora have wasted no time putting their faith in the first year leader by re-appointing him for the 2025 season.
But in a slight twist to this year's structure, Oliver will take on the coaching duties outright with Will Reinhold to take a step back next year.
Reinhold, arguably the Farrer League's best player, has committed to playing at the Kangaroos but will step down from the coaching duties.
Oliver and Reinhold took over at Temora late in the pre-season after Jimmy Kennedy made the decision to step down.
They have guided the Kangaroos to sixth spot on the Farrer League ladder at the half-way point of the season, with only percentage keeping them outside the top five.
Oliver is excited to be continuing on in the position.
"It's exciting," Oliver said.
"I've enjoyed every minute of the club since I've been there so when the offer came to me to stay on as coach I accepted it straight away.
"It's good that we get it over and done with now because both myself and the club are really enjoying having each other there and so we thought we would get it out of the way with now, announce it, so the players can understand what the next year and a half is going to look like in terms of standards and consistency."
Oliver is happy with the show of faith by the club and will take confidence from the appointment moving into the second half of the season.
"A lot of that is because of the playing group that we have, we are quite young but the maturing that's happened, it's been quite phenomenal," he said.
"So as a coach it makes your job a lot easier.
"A lot of it is part of that but also having Will there as well, that's been a massive part of it. Having him working alongside me, it made that transition from coming to a new club to coaching a lot easier.
"As soon as the offer was there I jumped straight onto it."
Oliver, in his first senior coaching gig, has enjoyed the role.
"It has its challenges but once again it's the playing group and the club that make it a lot easier and a lot less physically and emotionally and mentally taxing," he said.
"I guess I'm pretty lucky to have the people around me that I do that has made it so enjoyable.
"Because I know there's probably situations out there around Australia with footy clubs where it's the opposite. I'm fortunate enough to have such a supportive club and community."
Oliver is also happy with the improvement the Kangaroos have shown.
"As we said, our goal was to firstly try and go as far as we can this year and go for the premiership but we're also behind the scenes really trying to develop and that trajectory...every week it becomes more evident, even through the under 18s and reserve grade, right across the board there is improvement and that is what Will and I aimed to do and spark was develop players as footballers but as good clubpeople too," he said.
