'That was so much fun': Wagga apprentice enjoys first win of riding career

Wagga apprentice jockey Ella McGuirk kick-started her fledgling career with a memorable win aboard Go Ellie Go at Albury on Friday.
McGuirk celebrated her first winner when Go Ellie Go ($31) led throughout in the Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1175m).
"That was so much fun," McGuirk said after unsaddling the Doug Gorrel-trained mare.
"She jumped and ran when I trialled her and she did the same thing today."
McGuirk, who is apprenticed to astute trainer Wayne Carroll, was having her 23rd race ride.
She launched her riding career at Hay in late November.
Go Ellie Go was resuming from a ban after bleeding at Cowra - ironically on the same day McGuirk made her debut in the saddle.
"She has come back from the spell in terrific order," Gorrel said.
"I'm so thrilled for Ella to win her first race on this horse ... she rode her really well."
