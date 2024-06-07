The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'That was so much fun': Wagga apprentice enjoys first win of riding career

June 7 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga apprentice jockey Ella McGuirk enjoyed her first winner as a jockey at Albury on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga apprentice jockey Ella McGuirk enjoyed her first winner as a jockey at Albury on Friday. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga apprentice jockey Ella McGuirk kick-started her fledgling career with a memorable win aboard Go Ellie Go at Albury on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.