Cootamundra health plans must be released, orders NSW Parliament

Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has been ordered by the NSW Parliament to release all documents relating to the draft Health Service Plan for Cootamundra Hospital.
Cootamundra MP, Steph Cooke, called this a win for common sense, which will help shine a light on an opaque process.
On Wednesday, June 5 the NSW Legislative Council (Upper House) passed a Standing Order 52 (SO52) instructing MLHD and all others involved in the creation of the plan to, within 28 days, hand over all documents relating to the plan, including meeting minutes, costings, data, and surveys.
Ms Cooke said she was compelled to take action against the plan following a serious lack of community consultation.
"Since the [plan] was released, two things have become clear: firstly, that certain health services are at risk, and secondly, that the community has not been properly consulted on this draft plan," she said.
"What is not so clear however, is exactly how the MLHD arrived at this point, and this motion to produce documents is a first step towards restoring trust and transparency in the process."
MLHD said it would comply with the order.
Ms Cooke has been critical of MLHD's community consultation and said the community was concerned for the future of local health services.
"There are serious questions about how the MLHD came up with this draft document, and this motion will go towards providing the answers that we in the community seek," she said.
"We in the community were never going to sit idly by and let this plan fly under the radar; the process to this point simply hasn't been up to scratch, and the MLHD had to be called out on it and held to account.
"From the beginning I have said the MLHD must go back to the drawing board and start again; this is now the first step towards ensuring this crucial document is fit-for-purpose, and is truly reflective of what this community needs and most importantly, deserves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.