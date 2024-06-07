The Daily Advertiser
Cootamundra health plans must be released, orders NSW Parliament

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
June 7 2024 - 6:30pm
Cootamundra MP, Steph Cooke, talking with local health stakeholders, outside Cootamundra Hospital. Picture supplied
Cootamundra MP, Steph Cooke, talking with local health stakeholders, outside Cootamundra Hospital. Picture supplied

Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has been ordered by the NSW Parliament to release all documents relating to the draft Health Service Plan for Cootamundra Hospital.

