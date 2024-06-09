The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Junee pharmacist to be suspended over professional misconduct

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 10 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Junee pharmacist is set to be suspended after he prescribed addictive drugs well in excess of that prescribed to multiple patients over an extended period of time. File picture
A Junee pharmacist is set to be suspended after he prescribed addictive drugs well in excess of that prescribed to multiple patients over an extended period of time. File picture

A Junee pharmacist will be suspended over historic misconduct after he prescribed addictive drugs well in excess of that required to multiple patients over more than a year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.