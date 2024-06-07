Coach calls time on premiers mid-season, club on hunt for new leader

CAL Dooley is no longer the coach of Riverina League reigning premiers Turvey Park.
The club says it was agreed that Dooley would 'step down from the role' after a meeting between he and club representatives on Wednesday night.
An emotional Dooley addressed the playing group and wider club on Thursday night, where he informed them he would be taking some time to consider his future.
Dooley had only taken over the coaching job at Turvey Park this season, where he had made the move to Wagga following two years of playing with the Bulldogs while travelling from Melbourne.
Turvey Park president Simone Harmer explained that the decision was made in the best interests of Dooley's mental health.
"Turvey Park representatives and Callum Dooley met on Wednesday night to discuss the senior coaching role. During that meeting it was decided that Cal would step down from the role," Harmer wrote in statement.
"Cal has been very open about his struggle with mental health and we believe for his wellbeing it would be better if he doesn't continue in the role.
"(Thursday) night, in a very emotional meeting, Callum addressed the playing group; football and netball, parents and coaches. He explained that he will be taking some time to consider his future."
The development comes on the back of an 110-point loss to ladder leaders Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Ganmain Sportsground last Sunday.
It dropped the Bulldogs to sixth spot, with three wins from their opening seven games.
Harmer said that result had nothing to do with Dooley stepping down. She also denied there had been any incident that prompted the meeting on Wednesday night.
"No. It was just a conversation after training," Harmer said.
"Then Cal's mental health, he'd been struggling for a little while.
"It had nothing to do with performance. If we sacked every coach that lost at Ganmain we wouldn't have a coach. It had nothing to do with that performance.
"We actually trained Tuesday, Wednesday this week so after training we just sat down and had a conversation with him and came to the agreement for him, it would be better if he had that weight taken off his shoulders."
The Bulldogs are yet to appoint an interim coach for the remainder of the season. They have a number of senior players and officials at the club that are prepared to help with training in the meantime.
Dooley won a best and fairest in his first year at Turvey Park in 2022. He was an integral member of their drought-breaking premiership last year before taking on the top job.
Dooley is yet to decide if he will remain at the club as a player but the Bulldogs have nothing but praise for him.
"Turvey Park Football & Netball Club are so grateful for the contribution Callum Dooley has made to our club; best and fairest winner in 2022, premiership player in 2023 and while injured still travelled up from Melbourne to support the club for 11 weeks," Harmer wrote.
"Last year Cal also introduced the Beyond Blue round which raised money for mental health and opened up many conversations within our club.
"This year Cal has made the massive commitment to move away from Melbourne and his partner, start a new job and take on the huge role of senior coach.
"We firmly believe that football clubs are an opportunity for young men and women to come together, to have a support network and second family for those that need it.
"The club has asked Cal to stay in Wagga and continue playing but respect that he take some time to consider his future.
"We sincerely wish Cal all the best and will have rallied around to continue to support him. We hope that people respect his privacy at this time."
Dooley declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Advertiser on Friday.
The Bulldogs host Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in their next game on Saturday week.
