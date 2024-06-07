The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Coach calls time on premiers mid-season, club on hunt for new leader

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 7 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cal Dooley is no longer coach of Turvey Park after he stepped down from the position. Picture by Les Smith
Cal Dooley is no longer coach of Turvey Park after he stepped down from the position. Picture by Les Smith

CAL Dooley is no longer the coach of Riverina League reigning premiers Turvey Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.