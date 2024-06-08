Fresh eyes, and a puff of Wagga pride

Good morning,
Growing up, Wagga was where we came for visiting relatives, medical appointments, shopping, and the occasional school trip. It's been my regional centre for the last 35 (or so) years.
I've been with the DA for 15 years, and was here as a uni student for a couple before that.
But with family in town over the last couple of days, it's meant a bit more of a visitor view of Wagga than I normally take in.
We've hit the Wagga Comedy Festival - admittedly, I'm a comedy tragic and would absolutely have been in the Civic Theatre precinct this weekend anyway - tucked into some delicious food from CBD eateries, ventured out on a garage sale hunt, shopped more than I should've, and generally tackled things at a more leisurely pace than we tend to do when life gets busy.
While chauffeuring, I ended up as pseudo-tour guide. It was another vivid reminder the Wagga I visited often as a child had a vastly smaller footprint.
Our city is growing, and it increasingly has so much to offer.
We've already started making plans for Festival of W, and trying to work out the best point of that stunning two weeks would be the best for me to play host again.
Coming back from Uranquinty, we talked about Dunns Road, and what the reopening of that roundabout meant for so many people.
We took in the explosion in housing to both the south and the north, and tried to fathom what both will look like after the $94 million plan announced last week blooms into housing.
Passing Tolland, I mentioned the renewal project there, and this piece from Taylor Dodge on how people who will be displaced are still left in limbo as to where they will end up.
We pondered how Glenfield Road will fare with another 4500 homes to its south, and how another 9000 abodes over the Gobba Bridge will reshape that area.
People is what keeps our city ticking, and it's a huge honour to bring you their stories day in, day out.
Like this great long read from Jimmy Meiklejohn on how the country's fastest-growing sport is being run from a home office in Wagga.
He also spoke to Elizabeth Dunlop on her emotional arrival back in Wagga, her partner Regarn Simbwa initially stranded in Thailand and now en route to Uganda as they fight to get him home. They were in Bangkok for the boxer's crack at an Olympic Games qualification event, and a visa issue cropped up as they tried to return home.
And Jackie Williams, who spoke to Emily Anderson on her troubles with the NDIS after - even with her decades of experience in the disability sector - she was caught out in the complexity of the processes that keep funding flowing for her son Toby. She shared her experience so others know they aren't alone.
And Taylor Dodge's report on the banding together of the Morgan Street business community after the fire that devastated one of their own on Wednesday night.
There are so many great stories on our website, and still so many yet to be told.
Thanks for taking the time to catch up, enjoy the rest of your long weekend!
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
