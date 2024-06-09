King's birthday recognition, and a nuclear blow-up

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here with today's top stories.
Finn Coleman caught up with King's birthday honourees Ross Edwards and Suzanne Bulger, who have been recognised for their long service to their respective communities.
A war of words has erupted over nuclear power in Wagga, with councillor Jenny McKinnon taking MLC Wes Fang to task over his comments around the city being a suitable location for a power plant. She will take the matter to her fellow councillors tomorrow night, seeking support in issuing a please explain and ultimately "ruling out nuclear for Wagga". Taylor Dodge has more.
Meanwhile, a Riverina pharmacist will be suspended after being found guilty of professional misconduct. The suspension will begin next month, Andrew Mangelsdorf reports.
Enjoy the last day of the long weekend, and if you're on the roads today, travel safe.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
