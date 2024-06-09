Council runs Wagga airport to 'benefit of the community' - not all agree

Privatisation of Wagga Airport is a risk some want to take, while others hold firm that Wagga City Council is still the best option.
"It will be a disaster for the Riverina if that airport is sold off into private hands," Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association CEO, Ben Morgan, said.
The council's current lease of the Forest Hill airport from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is set to expire in June 2025 and questions around privatisation have been popping up.
Former Wagga resident and frequent flyer, Dan Brunskill said the council had fair opportunities to improve the airport, and through little fault of their own, have been unable to get the job done.
"I think we've had our window of opportunity for the public hand to maintain it ... but I think we've now reached an opportunity to let the private sector have a go at trying to make the Riverina's gateway better than ever," he said.
"There's a tall poppy syndrome that exists in Wagga ... and I think maybe leaning towards the private sector is a way of Wagga showing its commitment to grow.
"The private sector is more willing to take a risk factor and ... has a lot more money behind it, to dedicate to facilities like this. Whereas council is very restricted in the way it budgets itself."
Mr Brunskill believes privatisation wouldn't see prices raised much, if at all, however the council and Mr Morgan said this wasn't a risk to take.
In May, council launched a campaign calling on the community to pitch in and help save the city's airport from privatisation.
A council spokesperson said overwhelming support for a new public lease had been received, however some people had expressed concerns about the airport's current state and a desire for its upgrade.
"Council shares that concern and has developed a business case to explore options for upgrading the terminal," they said.
"However, without security over the lease tenure council is not able to apply for further funding grants or invest further ratepayer dollars into the facility.
"The risk is [privatisation] will be profit driven and cost increases will be passed onto airlines and members of the public using the airport, resulting in significantly reduced accessibility to services for residents and businesses, creating disadvantage for our communities locally and regionally.
Mr Morgan said if privatised, the focus of Wagga Airport would just be profit.
"The vast majority of [private] airports have been bought by property developers, superannuation funds and private equity," he said.
"Those organisations do not buy airports because they want to invest in community. They buy airports because they want to make money.
"Airports are very much critical community infrastructure, just like the main road."
Mr Morgan said private management would see airport land exercised for commercial and potentially residential developments, making it unsafe for the aviation industry, increasing fees and charges.
"There is no other game for privatised airports other than the conversion of the airport site, that's the game," he said.
Without RAAF ownership and operation, Mr Morgan fears it'd pull back investment and potentially depart the location, leading to hundreds of millions of dollars being lost, massive job losses and the decline of businesses supporting those activities through vertical supply.
"It will be catastrophic to say the least," he said.
"The best possible outcome for the community is for the airport to be leased by the council."
Regional Capitals Australia chairperson and Albury mayor, councillor Kylie King, said privatisation carried a real risk of reducing the long term widespread economic, social and community benefits associated with regional airports.
"Increased federal government investment through programs such as the Regional Airport Fund will help deliver urgently needed maintenance and upgrades, while protecting the interest of communities by keeping the management of regional airports in the hands of local government," she said.
A council spokesperson said privatisation would move Wagga Airport from a "for community" to a "for profit" operation.
"Council would like to resolve the issue of the lease with the Commonwealth Department of Defence to then be able to move forward with plans for the future of Wagga Wagga Airport as a vital gateway to our entire region," they said.
