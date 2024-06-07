'God forbid if something happened'

It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here with today's top stories.
When Toby Caqusau's disability funding ran out with four weeks to go, his mother was left with no choice but to ask her 89-year-old father to step in as a carer.
Even with her decades of experience in the disability sector, Jackie Williams was left to navigate the complicated web to an interim solution. She knows she won't be the only one, Emily Anderson reports.
There might not be any footy this weekend (other than SIRU's rep clash later today), but there's still plenty happening on the sport front.
Matt Malone broke the news of Riverina League premiers suddenly finding themselves without a coach after a meeting during the week. Another club has also locked in leaders for 2025 and there'll be a roar from Yarragundry this weekend - here's why.
Have a great few days, the long weekend is here!
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
