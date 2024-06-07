Southern Inland to fly the flag for the region

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with the latest edition of our FootyHQ newsletter.
There may be no football across the region's footy codes this weekend but there has still be plenty of news flying around.
The big news earlier in the week was a story by Tahlia Sinclair that Wagga looks set to host a NRLW trial for the first time.
With Wagga having hosted a number of Canberra Raiders' NRL home games in recent years, it's exciting that we'll be able to catch a glimpse of the women's game now too.
In the Farrer League, The Rock-Yerong Creek announced that they've secured premiership co-coaching partnership Brad Aiken and Heath Russell for a fifth year next season.
The pair make a great coaching combination and that appointment will ensure the Magpies' remain a force for another year.
While the local competitions all enjoy a general bye, Southern Inland Rugby Union's (SIRU) representative teams will look to do the region proud at the Brumbies Provincial Championships in Tumut.
The men's team lost the title for the first time in 13 years last season so there should be no shortage of motivation for them.
All the best SIRU, and for the rest of you, enjoy the weekend off.
