Slow start to ski season that hasn't snowed-in Wagga's winter hopes

It's time to dust off the boots and wax the skis: the snow season officially starts this long weekend, but how much action can be expected on the mountain?
The season traditionally starts during the June long weekend across NSW and Victorian resorts, but a lack of natural snow is limiting what can be done on the slopes.
Peter Clucas from Riverina Ski Sports is crossing his fingers the first major dump isn't too far away, but says the lack of snow for the opening weekend doesn't always mean it'll be a bad season.
His business is still ripe with people coming to buy and hire gear for the season ahead.
"Snow people are passionate about the sport, they're always excited," Mr Clucas said.
"It's not really busy until we get those real cold blasts through, and it freezes through those eight to 10 degree days.
"It's been more like spring so far this June, so it's off to a slow start."
Mr Clucas says it's rare to get lots of snow in June for the opening weekend and thinks getting anything during the first month of winter is a bonus.
"You only need one or two blizzards to come through for the whole season and they can set it up," he said.
There has been very little natural snowfall across the alpine regions with the bulk of the coverage coming from man-made snow machines.
Dale Stanbridge is the booking officer for the Wagga Ski Club, which operates out of Falls Creek, and while she said the long weekend isn't a big occasion for the club, the slow start to the season is causing concern for some members.
"I think they might have had a smattering of snow, but I think they've had rain since, and it looks like there's rain next week too," she said.
"I'm thinking the membership is very cautious."
"Our biggest thing is the [July] school holidays, that's when it really ramps up."
Falls Creek will open as scheduled this long weekend, but not for skiing and boarding.
They're promoting other activities, such as scenic chairlift rides, shopping and village dining as the top things to take in if arriving over opening weekend.
Selwyn Snowfields, where the resort had to rebuild after being devastated by the Black Summer bushfires, will open its Selwyn centre and gift shop.
Mother Nature has also been unkind to Perisher Ski Resort, any skiing action will be limited to a small section of the Front Valley slope, but the emphasis is heavily on the apres ski events like the PEAK music festival.
As the season begins, NSW police have launched Operation Snow Safe, which will see a larger police presence on the roads and in the villages to crack down on bad behaviour in 2024.
The operation will last from June 7 to October 7, with officers to target alcohol related crime, dangerous and distracted driving and risky behaviour on the ski slopes.
