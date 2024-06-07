Tolland father buying time before his home is taken away

More than six months since a Tolland father was told his home of 35 years was set to be demolished as part of grand plan to renew the Wagga suburb, he remains without somewhere to relocate to.
Noel Dobson was informed by Homes NSW in late 2023 his home would be demolished as part of the The Tolland Renewal Project which was approved by the NSW government in July last year.
The project will provide about 500 new homes and several new interconnected roads for Tolland, but it will also leave current residents in housing or private rentals in a hard place to find new living locally.
HomesNSW gave residents six months notice before having to vacate and are working with them to find new homes.
A spokesperson for Homes NSW said they have worked closely with Argyle Housing to relocate 17 former households from the estate.
"Twelve households have chosen to remain within the Wagga LGA, while five have requested to move to other areas of NSW," the spokesperson said.
"There are a further nine households that Homes NSW and Argyle Housing have spoken to about relocating.
"Vacant alternative properties have been identified across the a Wagga LGA and are currently undergoing restoration work to allow these Tolland relocations to take place in the coming months."
For Mr Dobson, while protesting to be removed from his family home has bought him some more time, he still remains heartbroken at having to leave and without a solution as to where he will relocate to.
The 73-year-old said while he has garnered the support of Member for Wagga Joe McGirr, and been given an extension until at least later this year, he remains confused as to what exactly is going on.
Mr Dobson and his late wife Susan, who passed away from cancer in 2001, raised their two sons in their Tolland home.
Those are the fond memories Mr Dobson is reminded of when he stares out into his beautifully decorated yard, where Susan once loved to spend her sunny afternoons.
His home is what keeps Susan's memory prevalent.
"My heart will always be here," Mr Dobson said.
Mr Dobson said HomesNSW offered to help relocate him outside of Wagga, but gave him no local options, which also worried him as he believes he is "too old" to leave his adult sons and move all of his belongings.
"They told me I'll have until late 2025 to move, but I'm not going to be able to do all of this again," he said.
Mr Donson's home is a work of art, from years of care clearly put into his garden, to the hundreds of signs and memorabilia he has on his walls and throughout his garage.
The car enthusiast would have days worth of pulling down all of his cherished positions, let alone the time it would take to box them up, relocate them and then hang them all back up.
That would also only be possible if Mr Dobson successfully finds a new home in Wagga which won't cost him an arm and a leg - although no new home will come with more than three decades of memories.
Dr McGirr met with Mr Dobson after hearing about his struggles and has pledged his support in helping him relocate in Wagga.
"I have met with Mr Dobson and Homes NSW and secured an assurance that Mr Dobson will be provided with another home in Wagga, in line with his wishes," Dr McGirr said.
"I am advised that Mr Dobson is scheduled to be relocated in 2025, most likely later in the year.
"Homes NSW has confirmed that all relocating tenants will be offered replacement housing that aligns with their needs, with those wishing to remain in Wagga being able to do so.
"Where possible, those being relocated within Wagga will be placed in the suburb of their choice."
All tenants relocated so far have been placed into new homes, with that process to continue as the project proceeds.
More housing is slated for South Parade in Central Wagga with four homes currently set for demolition for the construction of affordable housing, but it will be more than a year before they are available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.