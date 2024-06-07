SES called in to rescue man from car slide into Riverina creek

A man aged in his 70s has been airlifted to hospital after his car slid off the road near a farm in Muttama.
Just before 9am on Friday emergency services received reports of a vehicle going off the road at the intersection of Muttama Road and Caulderwood Road, after the ground gave out behind it, and it slid down an embankment.
A multi-service response saw paramedics from Tumut and Cootamundra, NSW SES Rescue Gundagai Unit, NSW Police and Toll SouthCare Rescue Helicopter arrive the scene at 9.15am, where they discovered the man stuck in the creek at the bottom of the embankment.
"[We] extracted him from the creek and put him onto a stokes litter [stretcher], and carried him a fair way to get him to the helicopter," SES Gundagai controller Ross Tout said.
"The difficult bit was the mud in the creek. It was a challenging rescue due to the physical circumstances."
The man was treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene, before he was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a stable condition.
"Once he was stabilised we moved him quite easily," he said.
"It was a good team effort. All of the services there, they all work well together."
