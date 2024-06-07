MTC boss to honour his late brother by walking from Sydney to Newcastle

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario will have the memory of his late brother Rick Keast front and centre when he performs a charity walk next week.
Ferrario will make the 150 kilometre trek from Sydney to Newcastle in order to rare awareness and funds for brain cancer research.
Keast was a popular member of the rugby league community, hailing from Junee, and led Brothers to their famous 1995 Group Nine premiership win.
He also had time as captain-coach of the Diesels, Temora and Turvey Park and worked for Country Rugby League (CRL) in a development role up until his passing in 2009.
Ferrario has been training for four months in preparation for the fourth edition of The Big Three Trek, where he will walk from the Sydney Cricket Ground to Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium over three days.
With the walk starting next Friday, Ferrario cannot wait to rip in.
"When I first signed up for this back in January it seemed like a long way away. Now that it's on next week, I'm very excited," Ferrario said.
"I know it will be a great honour and I'm overwhelmed with the support I've had. Some of the donations that have rolled in have really blown my mind.
"It does show that Rick was a very popular figure, a great family man, a great teammate, a great coach and a great mentor. And I was lucky enough to have him as my brother.
"There's not a day go by that I don't think about him.
"Ironically, there's so many thing we done as brothers such as go to the races, punt, talk on the phone about racing, cricket, football. There those conversations and moments that I don't get to have anymore. You always remember the good times. We worked together at racetracks, naturally I went and watched a lot of his football. He was the footballer in the family, I certainly wasn't."
With the preparation all but done, Ferrario is confident he will complete the 150km trip.
"I've been training now for four months. I feel like I'm ready for the walk," he said.
"You can't actually train for 50 kilometres a day, no one's got that much spare time but I've ramped up the k's that I'm putting into my legs over the last couple of weeks and by the end of this week I will have racked up 70 k's for this week. So I feel like I'm ready to go.
"You don't really know until you do it but I've taken on all of the advice. The right clothing, a couple of pairs of shoes that I've worn in now, which I got fitted properly, a big shoutout to the Athlete's Foot at Wagga for helping me with that.
"I'm reliably informed that those who have done it before that eventually once you get on that walk, you've walked 20 k's before you know it. Because you're doing it with people who have a similar story to tell to me, there's actually a few people that do the walk that are currently battling brain cancer or have beaten brain cancer so by the time you're having those chats, someone says it's time for a stop because we've walked 20 k's.
"I'm confident I can get the 150 k's, especially knowing that the cause I'm doing it for and knowing that there will be others walking with me that there will be memories of Rick and of others that I know who have died of brain cancer that will spur me on the whole way.
"I've got no doubt that Rick will be doing the walk with me."
Ferrario has set his sights on raising $20,000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
"My goal when I first set out was $20,000," he said.
"When I said that to one of the organisers, he said that's a lot of money for an individual. I did say that I've been lucky enough that I am working in a big industry with racing, I've worked in some big industry with wagering when I was at TAB, with golf, I've made a lot of friends over a lot of years and already the generosity has showed that there are people out there who care.
"It makes you so proud, it makes you realise you've got a lot of friends and family out there who really care and at the moment I'm just about to tick over $12,000.
"All I can ask is that in tough economic times, not everyone's got spare money but for such a great cause, anyone that can donate please donate to my link because it all goes towards the Mark Hughes Foundation and their goal of one day finding a cure for brain cancer.
"If you get to meet Mark Hughes like I have, he's such a inspiration and has done such a great job in trying to find that cure."
Ferrario holds out hope that one day they can be celebrating a cure for brain cancer rather than reflecting on those who have been lost to the horrible disease.
"I've said before that it's an honour for our family every year when they play the Rick Keast Memorial Shield," he said.
"The Junee Diesels, through their jumper auction, donated $2500 towards my walk, which I'm very grateful for. It shows the Diesels care about their own and cared about Rick but the one thing I hope that when we do find a cure for brain cancer that instead of having these memorial days, we're having celebration days and then any fundraising from the celebration days for those that have beaten brain cancer can actually go towards ongoing costs of people when they are in recovery.
"As much as the memorial game means so much to our family, lets hope we find a cure one day and we're not having memorial games, we're having celebration games."
The Big Three Trek coincides with NRL's Beanie for Brain Cancer round with walkers set to arrive at Newcastle's home ground ahead of the Knight's clash with Penrith.
To donate to Ferrario's walk, visit https://bigthreetrek4.gofundraise.com.au/page/Jason-10237997
