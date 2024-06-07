MTC boss to honour his late brother by walking from Sydney to Newcastle

"I'm reliably informed that those who have done it before that eventually once you get on that walk, you've walked 20 k's before you know it. Because you're doing it with people who have a similar story to tell to me, there's actually a few people that do the walk that are currently battling brain cancer or have beaten brain cancer so by the time you're having those chats, someone says it's time for a stop because we've walked 20 k's.

