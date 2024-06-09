'Family tradition' continued as Suzanne's lifetime of service recognised

Following in the footsteps of her father and aunt, Suzanne Bulger has been presented with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
The 70-year-old was bestowed the honour for her service to the community of Tumut.
"Everybody needs to experience success and achievement and for me, [an OAM] is an achievement," Ms Bulger said.
"It is quite an honour to receive this award because I've been involved in the community most of my life."
She is the third member of her family to receive an OAM, with her dad, Vincent Bulger, and his sister, Aunty Agnes Shea, being bestowed the medal in 2007 and 2004.
Ms Bulger said she wanted to share with others what she had and did that at Tumut Shire Council from 2000 to 2017.
"Trying to make a difference in a community," she said.
"I grew up in a community that shared so it was something that influenced my life."
Throughout her 17-year council career, Ms Bulger served in various roles and on multiple committees.
She was the final mayor on Tumut in 2016, before its amalgamation to form the Snowy Valleys Council.
"It was a huge responsibility and I know that I'm really happy that I was elected me," she said,
"It made history for our community and Aboriginal people here in Tumut."
Ms Bulger was a member of committees that dealt with the environment, culture, finances, social issues, communications and the arts.
However it was her work with indigenous communities, local youth and people with disability that now stands out to her.
She had a long time involvement with the Aboriginal Liaison Committee (2008-17), and currently holds the roles of CEO of the Brungle Tumut Local Aboriginal Land Council and board member of the Recognition in Anthem Project.
"Also the access committee and Youth Council," she said.
"As a teacher, I'm concerned about how children are going and what they're doing. And if I can help them, I can help.
"We'd organise Youth Week events and ... being a part of the Access Committee was organising access for disabled people to businesses, as well as other needs that were acquired in the community."
Before becoming a councillor, Ms Bulger was a teacher in the Catholic Education Diocese, Canberra and Goulburn, for more than 30-years.
Starting at St Judes in the ACT in 1976, she spent the next five-years teaching at schools in Cootamundra, Boorowa and Tumut, before settling at St Patrick's in Gundagai - where she was born - from 1981 to 1994.
She returned to Tumut between 1994 and 1996, then ended her teaching career holding various short-term positions from 1998 to 2009.
Ms Bulger said every child needs to have successes and seeing those were some of her best memories.
"Lightbulb moments when you find that children work out things, ways of solving problems," she said.
"Just to see them achieve is really rewarding."
Having worked across the Riverina, Ms Bulger said it was great to have the opportunity to meet many different people.
"You're not just meeting with one type of group, there's lots of different people, and that's a real learning," she said.
"A long life learning that happens when you interact with other people."
