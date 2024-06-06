Healthy body, stronger mind: pro status for Wagga mother of five

A Wagga mother of five has earned her pro card just six years into her bodybuilding journey.
When Anne Ede's youngest child began school she found herself with time on her hands and nothing to do.
Deciding to take some time for herself, she began working out at the gym and soon was on the road to becoming a bodybuilding professional.
Working out in her home gym, Ede has finessed her craft and officially graduated from the amateurs league last month after winning the Australasian Championships in Sydney.
Now, she's gone above and beyond her initial expectations and has the chance to travel the world doing what she loves.
"My last child, once he was in school I was home and I had no job, so I had a lot of spare time and thought I had no excuse not to start looking after my body," Ede said.
"Two years after I started, that's when I started getting it serious, and wanted to take it as far as I could go."
While many fitness buffs happily head to the gym to complete their program, body building takes an even greater level of commitment.
Working your diet and workout plans around five children adds an extra layer of difficulty.
But it's not just a matter of getting it all done, Ede says the time of day and manner in which she works out can all impact the end goal.
"I needed to learn how to build muscle properly," she said.
"That's the biggest difference between being casual and being in [competition] prep, you can't take a day off.
"Recovery is important, but you've got to stay on that schedule, I would do cardio in the morning and then I would do the kids, and try and get training done after I dropped them off at school.
"Trying to get enough steps in was another part of cardio that took a bit of time, trying to fit that into every day, each day was different, but I still had to make sure that I worked around getting each thing I needed done, done."
Keeping consistent, educating herself on nutrition, determining what exercises would best shape her body for the category she competes in adds time to her preparation.
Ede competes in the wellness category that primarily judges the hips, glutes, and thigh areas.
The 16-weeks prior to a competition, Ede said, is the toughest time.
While between competitions she said the aim is to maintain a base level of fitness, but in the last sprint she and her coach focus on defining each muscle and eliminating what little fat she has left.
When you're putting your body on a stage to be judged, it's not hard to see why looking at yourself becomes an obsession.
Remembering to look back at her progress and not focus on negatives has been a learning curve for Ede.
"This is one thing my coach would tell me off about, putting yourself down saying I'm not ready, I don't look ready," Ede said.
"Because you do think that, and it's a scary thing because you see your competition online and you do ask yourself am I ready.
"I think that self-talk is a huge part of it, being a little bit easier on yourself and not so hard.
"Now that I look back, I'm like, wow, what was I thinking, you're on a strict diet, a strict routine and you focus so much on 'I need to lose fat here, I need to lose fat here' to look how you want to look, but now that I look back I'm like I was actually in a really good shape for that time."
Even when the routine becomes tiring though, or when her self-talk is turning negative, Ede said she can't imagine stopping.
Falling in love with her craft, she wishes there were more people to share her joy with.
Building a home gym from second hand machines in her garage, she has started to welcome friends around to train with her, and her children are getting in on the action too.
But while she's become increasingly confident in herself and proud of her achievements, she admits it's not easy to get up on stage.
"It's scary," Ede said on reflection of taking the stage.
Now with four competitions experience, and a promotion to the professional league, she said walking on stage never gets easier.
Not only is she asking to be judged by a panel of people, she said there is a sense of finality in attending a competition.
Sixteen weeks of hard work comes down to just a few minutes on stage, and then it's done, over.
"It's like this is the end, this is it," she said.
"You've done the hard work, it's time to show all the hard work that you've done and the bikini is scary.
"I'm a mother of five, I'm still insecure about the stretch marks and your butt is out there for the world to see, like that's something I don't do every day but at the end of the day, now is the time.
"It's the day to show what you've been working toward, and obviously to try and win."
Adding to the nerves is the eye contact that competitors are expected to make with judges.
Tanning to the heavens, to help define the muscle, and slowly moving into perfectly staged poses, also to define the muscle, has nothing on the walk off the stage.
With her job nearly done, in high heels, Ede cranes back to look each one in the eye.
Now that Ede has conquered the Australian amateur competition, she is working towards her first pro competition in Europe next year.
For now she is in what she calls maintenance, keeping her body trim but not to the extreme of being competition ready.
And while she does, she'll be in the comfort of her own home.
"I just want to come out here and make pyjamas yes wet like crazy and not worry about what I look like," she said.
