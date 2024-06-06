How Wagga's illegal cigarettes trade hits non-smokers too

The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here with today's top stories.
For all the health warnings in the world, it's still saving a buck that Wagga tobacconists and supermarket operators say are driving their cigarette sales down - the smokers are hitting the black market instead.
The loss of that customer - who would also spend big on other items, such as food and drinks - has led one supermarket to reduce staffing levels and trading hours. Another retailer told Emily Anderson about how "the first time I got approached to sell illicit products, it was very scary".
The extent of the illicit cigarette and vape trade in the city is frustratingly hidden - to the point Joe McGirr has stopped querying and has now formally requested a briefing on the issue and compliance checks in Wagga.
What's not in question is the popularity of Festival of W, which kicks off again early next month. It drew 120,000 people through the city last year, so another big year of lacing up the ice skates or wandering through the night displays is expected come the school holidays, Jeremy Eager reports.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
