The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman who laughed at police after illegal e-scooter cruise convicted

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 7 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wagga woman who laughed at police after being caught driving an e-scooter while unlicensed through the city streets has been ordered off the road. File picture
A Wagga woman who laughed at police after being caught driving an e-scooter while unlicensed through the city streets has been ordered off the road. File picture

A Wagga woman who laughed at police after she was caught red handed cruising on an e-scooter without a licence has been ordered off the road in Wagga Local Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.