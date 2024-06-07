Woman who laughed at police after illegal e-scooter cruise convicted

A Wagga woman who laughed at police after she was caught red handed cruising on an e-scooter without a licence has been ordered off the road in Wagga Local Court.
Elyse Daisy Gloria Douglas was convicted in court on Wednesday for driving on a road despite never being licensed, using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on a road and using an uninsured motor vehicle on a road.
About 6.40pm on March 16, Riverina Highway Patrol police officers were patrolling the suburb when they saw the 25-year-old riding the Ninebot e-powered scooter west down Bruce Street.
The police noticed she wasn't using her feet to push the scooter and that it was, in fact, motorised.
After Douglas entered a nearby residence, police approached her and asked if she had a licence.
She told them she did not and has never held one - which was confirmed by police.
Checking their records, police also noticed it wasn't the first time Douglas had attracted police attention, being charged for driving without a licence in March 2023.
An inspection of the scooter revealed it had a top speed of 25km/h and police noted while motorised foot scooters used on the road or road-related areas need to be registered and also be covered by CTP insurance, this one was neither registered nor insured.
But despite this, Douglas didn't appear to care.
"[Douglas] showed little to no remorse for her actions, just laughing at police," facts tendered to the court noted.
Police charged Douglas and ordered her to attend court over the matter.
But on Wednesday, the Wagga Court heard Douglas wrote to say she could not attend as she was in the ACT.
As a result, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking called Douglas but she failed to pick up and was sentenced in her absence.
Douglas was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined $990.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.