Bitten by the footy bug: gala days give students a chance to take the field

Students from across the region have had a taste of rugby at the South West Slopes High School Sevens gala days.
Close to 30 teams arrived at Connolly Park for the tournaments, with the top two sides from each age group progressing to the state tournament in Canberra next term.
While there was plenty of regulars out on the field, a new crop of players took on the game for the first time.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan said school events such as these are hugely important in promoting the sport among the region.
"It's always interesting having some kids who have maybe never played rugby before come out and play, some different skill sets, some interesting transition of skills from AFL players and league players, but it was a great couple of days and everything was played in good spirits," Heffernan said.
"We always have chats to kids after the day and encourage them to get involved and join up to their local club whether that's here in Wagga or elsewhere and get them to join if they've had a good time.
"It's just about us getting kids playing rugby and seeing what it's all about I guess, trying to do as much as possible.
"Hopefully it transitions to more people playing rugby on a regular basis but as long as everyone came and had a good time that's the only thing that matters."
Heffernan said the short, sharp play of the sevens format keeps players ready and eager to take the field all day.
He heard only positive feedback from students and teachers alike.
ACT Brumbies Rugby Development Officer Tyson Morgan was pleased not only to see so many schools participating but to see different schools succeeding.
Impressed by the level of play he said both experienced and non-experienced players brought their all.
"They were really good days," Morgan said.
"It was really good to see not just your traditional rugby schools but some non-traditional rugby schools as well coming and playing.
"If you look at say Mount Austin, for some of them it was their first time playing rugby union ever, and I think there is a couple that are really keen to kick on."
GIRLS
7/8s: Temora High School, Mater Dei Catholic College
9/10: Mater Dei Catholic College, Wagga High School
BOYS
7/8s: Mater Dei Catholic College, Hennessy Catholic College
9/10s: Mount Austin High School, Wagga High School
11s/12s: Wagga High School, Hennessy Catholic College
