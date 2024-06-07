'I know there are others': Lag in funding left Toby in 89yo pop's care

When Toby Caqusau's disability funding ran out with four weeks to go, his mother was left with no choice but to ask her 89-year-old father to step in as a carer.
Currawarna resident Jackie Williams believes she acted ahead of time when she was notified that her son's annual National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding might not make it to the end of June.
Yet the mother of 29-year-old Toby, who was born with an intellectual disability, was left without any funding for two weeks.
"I did what I was supposed to do, and I did it in a timely fashion," she said.
"This is the NDIS' fault, it's not my fault."
The NDIS allocates funding plans to people with disability which includes access to many support services.
Mr Caqusau's 2023-24 plan included $163,222 for core support - the equivalent of $3139 per week.
But with over 33 hours of one-on-one care, 12 hours of group care, and two overnight care shifts, Mr Caquasau's weekly support cost more than $3500.
"When he's with the 1:1 carer, they do more adult things, he [the carer] will take Toby to the pub, " Ms Williams said.
In mid-March, Ms Williams was alerted by her plan manager J and S Plan Management that 83 per cent of this funding had been spent.
The plan manager said that they issue clients automated warnings when spending reaches 75 and 90 per cent.
"Participant/nominee/support coordinator need to contact their LAC to see what is required on their end to request more funding," J and S manager Janine O'Keefe said.
As instructed, Ms Williams contacted her local area commander (LAC) at Intereach in Wagga, to review her son's funding levels and submit a review, in mid-March.
This was submitted in April, and she received an automated survey about recent contact with the NDIA.
"If someone does realise that they're running out of funding, they need to be onto it," she said.
On May 23, she received an email from the fund manager that NDIS funding had been exhausted.
Ms Williams then approached her LAC who escalated the case further, before hearing a response on May 27 that the case was being prioritised by the NDIA.
Without a response from the NDIA, Ms Williams was faced with being unable to pay for support for her son.
"I had to leave him with my 89-year-old father to look after so I could go to work," Ms Williams said.
"It worries me because God forbid if something happened."
Still without funding, Ms Williams spoke with The Daily Advertiser on June 5.
The Daily Advertiser then contacted the NDIA regarding Mr Caqusau's case.
Ms Williams was contacted hours later by the NDIA, who approved an interim plan for her son.
"The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) has been in touch with Toby's family yesterday and approved an interim plan to ensure he has the supports he requires while we work with the family on a new plan," an NDIA spokesperson told The Daily Advertiser.
"The Agency has been processing the request this week, and it was finalised yesterday."
While the interim plan has come as a relief to Ms Williams, who can now continue to pay for one-on-one support care for her son, she is concerned other families are left without funding.
Ms Williams has worked in the disability industry for decades, and believes she followed all the processes outlined by the NDIS.
"I know there are other people out there that have run out of funding," she said.
"I know how to rectify it, I knew I had to do the change in circumstances months ago, whatever it was, I knew I had to do that.
"But there is people out there that don't work in it, and it is a very convoluted system."
Despite taking action to acquire additional funding in April, Ms Williams said a larger plan is yet to be approved by the NDIA.
The NDIS is experiencing a high volume of enquiries and requests, according to their website.
"The NDIA apologises for any delay," the website said.
