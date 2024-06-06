Taylor looking to excel at home track as state titles converge on Wagga

Wagga's Geordie Taylor will look to make the most of his home track advantage this weekend as the third and final round of the NSW Motocross State Titles are held at Yarragundry Park.
Taylor has competed in the opening two rounds of the series and he comfortably sits inside of the top ten of the standings in both the 125cc and 250cc classes.
The 15-year-old has enjoyed a strong series to date and he was hopeful of using his knowledge of the Yarragundry track to his advantage on Saturday and Sunday.
"Yeah I am," Taylor said.
"I really enjoy the Wagga track out there, it's quite a fun track and hopefully I can come away with a good result.
"I've gone pretty good, I think in 125's I'm in fifth position at the moment and in 250's I'm in sixth position.
"I'm stoked with how I've gone so far and being top five in the NSW State Titles is pretty cool."
Taylor has been mixing it up with some of the best young motocross talents in the state and he was hopeful of surging up the standings on the back of a strong result at his home track.
"The main ones would probably be Max Compton, Jack Deveson, Drew Kremer and Ryan Jones," he said.
"Where I've been racing it's been on their home tracks, so they've had that advantage on me.
"Knowing it's my home track I feel a lot more confident on it and hopefully I can get up to the top three."
Taylor will also be racing alongside fellow Wagga riders Billy Clark and Cameron Shaw and he was hopeful of ending up on the podium at the end of the weekend.
"Obviously first would be really nice," he said.
"But realistically second or third."
Taylor has been keeping busy as he's also been competing in the East Coast Series which sees him sitting fourth in the 125cc standings and just inside the top 10 in the 250cc standings.
Having travelled all over the state throughout the first five months of the year, Taylor agreed it was nice to have a race event closer to home for once.
"Yeah it's pretty nice actually," he said.
The Daily Advertiser last caught up with Taylor at the back end of last year while he was competing in the Australian Supercross Championship in the SX3 category.
Taylor revealed he plans to again race in the championship which will kick off in mid-October.
"Yeah we are," he said.
"The first one is up in Brisbane which is a pretty long drive.
"So we'll be going up to that and then Adelaide and Wollongong and Melbourne hopefully."
Taylor is starting to pick up some pretty impressive results against some older riders and he feels his hard work training is starting to pay dividends.
"I definitely think I've improved from last year," he said.
"I've been putting my head down and training real hard lately, I have definitely seen some improvement.
"I try to ride two to three times a week, then I also do off-bike training as well.
"So I go to the gym and go for runs and bike rides."
Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club president Adam Beck was predicting that just shy of 200 riders would be competing this weekend.
He said the club was excited to be hosting such an important event and showcase their fantastic facilities.
"We are definitely look forward to it," Beck said.
"It's been a long time coming and the club's been building in a forward direction over the last two to three years.
"It's good to have the final round of the state titles and showcase what we've been working on.
"Hopefully everyone has a good weekend and enjoys themselves."
In addition to Taylor, Beck believed there was a number of local young riders who would be looking to nab a strong result this weekend.
"I reckon Eliza Dennis will be definitely one to watch against all the boys as per usual," he said.
"Then you've got Brax and Archie Pollard and they always put on a good show.
"Cameron Shaw who's currently racing in ProMX, he'll be a good rider to watch as well as young Billy Clark.
"There's a few good junior riders coming through the ranks at the moment at our club and it'll be a good place for them to showcase to all their sponsors what they've been working on.
"They'll get in, have a good go and make everyone proud."
Bikes will be on track from 8am on both Saturday and Sunday, it is free admission for spectators and they'll have a canteen in operation.
