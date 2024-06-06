The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taylor looking to excel at home track as state titles converge on Wagga

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 6 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Geordie Taylor will compete in the final round of the NSW Motocross State Titles being held at Yarragundry Park this weekend. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga's Geordie Taylor will compete in the final round of the NSW Motocross State Titles being held at Yarragundry Park this weekend. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's Geordie Taylor will look to make the most of his home track advantage this weekend as the third and final round of the NSW Motocross State Titles are held at Yarragundry Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.