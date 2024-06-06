NPL experience to benefit Wagga teenager as he returns home to Gissing Oval

Wagga City Wanderers have secured themselves a mid-season homecomer.
Eighteen year old Bryce Falepau has confirmed he will return to the Wanderers for the remainder of the season.
The teenager signed on with Yoogali SC at the start of the season but has decided to move back home to Wagga.
The former Wanderer said he has no regrets joining the Griffith-based national premier league side and has learnt a lot under their guidance.
"I wanted to challenge myself at a higher level," Falepau said.
"With Griffith being so close to home and them needing players and being freshly promoted to NPL1, I took the opportunity to have some preseason training with them and that just determined my decision.
"NPL, coming from CPL the last couple years, it was the challenge I was seeking, it was definitely hard, especially coming to a new club and adapting to their advanced play styles and working with these quality players that have been at NPL level for quite a while."
Falepau said that Yoogali has been supportive of his decision to return home.
After finishing school last year he said was excited to see what other opportunities were available to him outside of Wagga and he's pleased to have taken them while he could.
Excited to be back with the Wanderers, he said his teammates have become more than just fellow players to him over the years.
"The football world moves pretty quickly in the case of these sorts of things and how these things are handled," he said.
"The people over here know about it and I've personally communicated with everyone that I'm about the move and my decision is respected."
Falepau will be available for selection in the Wanderers round 11 game on June 15, but he isn't expecting to walk in and be handed a place on the field.
"I will be training with the boys from this Tuesday onwards but it's obviously the coaches decision whether I get to play the first week back or not," he said.
Though he has not played under coach Andy Heller before, he attended several pre-season sessions with the Wanderers and is excited to work with him.
Hoping to secure more first grade minutes, Falepau is ready to give his all to his former club.
Mostly though, he's excited to play with his mates again.
"The boys will give me a bit of dirt for a bit, obviously Yoogali are somewhat of a rival to these boys at Wagga, but I have kept in contact with them," he said.
"They're not just my teammates, they've always been pretty much my closest friends so for me to come back to Wagga, I'd almost say some of them are more excited than I am."
