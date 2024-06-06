Riverina driver caught DUI after swerving and running over traffic island

A Riverina man caught DUI after driving over a traffic island and swerving over the road while police watched on has been ordered off the road.
Marrar man Jed Coote was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday over the late-night incident at North Wagga in April.
About 11.05pm on April 12, the 22-year-old was driving a white Toyota Hilux down Mill Street in North Wagga when he stumbled upon a police patrol and drew their attention.
After Coote stopped at the intersection of Mill Street and Hampden Avenue, officers saw him take off and driving right over a traffic island before heading north along Hampden Avenue.
Officers noticed Coote was swerving the vehicle on the road and judged he was exceeding the 60kmh speed limit.
Due to the way he was driving, police activated their lights and sirens and pulled him over for a roadside breath test.
On speaking with the driver, he immediately confessed to the police, "Yeah, I am going to blow over".
Coote showed police his Queensland licence and told them he had just driven from the club at Tarcutta and was on his way home to Marrar.
But those plans were forced to change when the breath test returned a positive result.
Coote was arrested and taken to the Wagga police station where a secondary breath analysis returned a reading of 0.138, more than 2.5 times the limit.
Due to the mid-range reading, police immediately suspended Coote's licence and ordered him to attend court for driving with a mid-range PCA.
On Wednesday, Coote failed to show up at the Wagga Local Court but submitted a written plea of guilt for the offence and was sentenced in his absence.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted while the test results were "at the higher end of mid-range", it was Coote's first such offence.
The police prosecutor noted there was nothing on the man's Queensland traffic record and that he didn't have a NSW one.
To deter other drivers, Magistrate Hosking fined Coote $660 and suspended him from driving on the road for three months, backdated to April 12.
Coote was ordered to have an interlock fitted to his vehicle for 12 months once the suspension expires.
