Judges looking for that 'wow' factor at Wagga photo exhibition

From luscious landscapes, to personal portraits and everything else a camera lens can capture, it's the images jumping off the walls turning judges heads.
The Rotary Club of Wollundry's Photo Competition and Exhibition has brought together a collection of images submitted by amateur and semi-professional photographers from around the Riverina and beyond - including South Australia, ACT and NSW South Coast.
They will be judged by three Riverina artists - Mick Egan, Jamie Holcombe and Karen Walsh - determining winners from the three categories: landscape, portrait and general - at two levels - junior (under-16s) and senior.
Senior winners will receive $500 each, while the junior winners will take home $100.
Rotarian and professional photographer John Egan said he was impressed with the photos and proud of the exhibition.
"The club should be very satisfied with what they've done ... it's very important," he said.
Mr Egan organised the event - now in its third year - with his wife, Maria.
Born out of COVID, the exhibition is an alternative to the food and wine festival, which was put into recess due to the pandemic.
All the judges agree it gives people the chance to express themselves and tell a story through their photography.
The judges took their time on Thursday afternoon to walk around the exhibition and find their favourite shots.
All three expected there would be a bit of deliberation involved as images would invoke different reactions from each judge.
Snowy Valleys photographer Mick Egan said his first step was to wait for images to jump out at him.
"[Then I'd] go back and have a more detailed look and just review and keep in mind the ones that had the most impact," he said.
"For me it's a lot to do with mood. In other words, does it evoke any feeling? Does it evoke happiness? Is there a story with this image that makes you stop and look into it?
"The other thing I look for, to a lesser extent, is the technique. Whether people have thought about where they've put elements in the image, whether their composition is sensible, and whether or not their compositions work."
Conversely, former head of photography at CSU Jamie Holcombe said he found the photographic qualities of an image particularly interesting, more so than the generalised manipulation or serviceability.
"I have a personal preference for a straight image, but that's pretty hard to find these days," he said.
"Probably originality, more than sort of the same old thing. I guess there's some images that I've seen many times before and I'm more drawn to something that's fresh and more exciting.
While Wagga-based visual artist Karen Walsh brought a perspective from working in a different medium, it was still those images that stood out, she was drawn to.
"The composition, colour, design. So elements and principles of design really prevail," she said. "While you're walking by a massive group of photographs like this, something has to just jump out.
"Then zero in on why that is, but also the story, what the story-line is, what the artist is trying to convey, what they're trying to achieve, and it could be a crappy picture, but it might have a really unique way of expressing it.
"The technical side of it is important when it comes to photography. I'm not as well dressed in that, but I can understand it from the principles and elements of design ... lighting composition, design, contrast, colour, shape, how things go together ... why a picture would actually be good or not."
Mr Holcombe said you generally know you have a winner within a couple of seconds if it's a "corker", but some are slow burners and you keep coming back to them.
"Sometimes it's more about just the initial attraction and sometimes it's more about what it might hold for me," he said.
Ms Walsh said a winning image would be the ones she finds personal to her, whether it was through her own experiences, preferences or what inspires her.
The competition winners will be announced at the exhibition's launch on Thursday, June 6.
The public will have the chance to see all 217 of the entrants of the exhibition over the long weekend - 10am to 4pm, Friday to Monday - at 72 Fitzmaurice Street, Wagga.
