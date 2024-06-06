The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Judges looking for that 'wow' factor at Wagga photo exhibition

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
June 6 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rotary Club of Wollundry's Photo Competition and Exhibition judges Jamie Holcombe and Karen Walsh, organiser John Egan and judge Mick Egan Picture by Les Smith
The Rotary Club of Wollundry's Photo Competition and Exhibition judges Jamie Holcombe and Karen Walsh, organiser John Egan and judge Mick Egan Picture by Les Smith

From luscious landscapes, to personal portraits and everything else a camera lens can capture, it's the images jumping off the walls turning judges heads.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.