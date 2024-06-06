The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'I was really happy': Honour for talented touch footballer off to nationals

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool teenager Jadkota Randall Reid will play touch football for Victoria. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Warrnambool teenager Jadkota Randall Reid will play touch football for Victoria. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

EMERGING winger Jadkota Randall Reid wants to use his speed to help Victoria medal at the Touch Football Australia national championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.