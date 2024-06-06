TRYC is first Farrer League club to announce coaching line-up for 2025

The Rock-Yerong Creek have secured premiership co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell for another year.
Aiken and Russell have re-signed for a fifth season in charge of the Magpies in 2025, ending speculation that this was going to be their last year at Victoria Park.
A number of clubs from neighbouring competitions enquired about their pair's availability but Aiken and Russell decided there's no place they would rather be.
"We're in a good place, we're in a good club, we're going well, the club's headed on the right track, the grass is not always greener on the other side," Aiken said.
"We could easily go and coach somewhere else and completely have to start again. Even if you went to a club where they were going ok, you've still got to go in and coach your own way and that takes time.
"At the end of the day, you coach to develop your footballers to make it a better place and to be honest, you play and coach to win flags and we were lucky enough to get that opportunity last year and this year we're headed in the right direction.
"Things can change pretty quick with injuries and playing poorly but as long as we tick the boxes, if we're not good enough, we're not good enough. But when you are and you don't tick those boxes then that's when it maybe time to go or you've got to change your coaching a bit."
Aiken and Russell guided TRYC to the Farrer League premiership in their third season last year and have the Magpies on top of the ladder at the halfway point in 2024.
Russell said the on-field success was only part of the appeal of going again.
"The main driver I guess is that we really enjoy the club and enjoy the playing group that we're working with," Russell said.
"Obviously we still seem to be getting enough out of them and all those sort of things. Obviously we're successful and we've had success at the moment but that's not the only driver.
"We just enjoy working with everyone and we think what we've done is the motivation to keep going until they show signs that they want someone else or the club wants someone else."
Aiken revealed that part of the reason for re-signing was to ensure they did not leave the club in a bad position.
"To be honest if we left, a lot of the people that are at the footy club, recruits wise, are there through Heath or myself. So the other thing was then if we potentially left, and there was up to 10 blokes to leave, it would have put them back where they were before we started," Aiken said.
"So for us as coaches, we want to keep developing Willy (Adams), Cody (Cool), Cooper (Diessel), all the young blokes we've got coming through because people don't realise that we've got four blokes who are not far away from retiring or playing twos, then you take the five Canberra boys out, that's nine and then it depends what Curtis (Steele) and these blokes do but you're getting up between 10 and 12 blokes and they are your top enders and then it's left to the others to pick up the pieces."
While not only wanting to avoid leaving a mess, Aiken is also confident they can still take the Magpies playing group further.
"No matter how well you go as a footy club, there is always growth," Aiken said.
"It's just a matter whether we can get it out of them or the next person has to.
"From the feedback from everyone around, the committee, they think we've still got enough to give and the players, we got a lot of feedback from our senior blokes that everyone is still enjoying us coaching and we're still getting enough out of the players we've got."
Russell admits that he's been taken by surprise with how well he and Aiken's time has gone at the Farrer League club.
"This is our fourth year and when we did take over the club, probably results wise, wasn't in a great place and we've probably exceeded our own expectations with what we've been able to do," Russell said.
"That is probably more credit to the players that have brought in to what we've implemented and the local guys that we work with consistently, every week at training, it's a reward for them and Brad and I are lucky to have a group that work for us and work for each other and I guess that's the most pleasing aspect."
