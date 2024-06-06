The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

TRYC is first Farrer League club to announce coaching line-up for 2025

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 7 2024 - 11:43am, first published June 6 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek premiership co-coaches Heath Russell and Brad Aiken have re-signed for a fifth year in charge. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock-Yerong Creek premiership co-coaches Heath Russell and Brad Aiken have re-signed for a fifth year in charge. Picture by Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek have secured premiership co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell for another year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.