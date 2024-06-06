Riverina P-plater's not-so-purrfect excuse for 156kmh Saturday cruise

A Riverina P-plater busted at 156kmh rolled out a remarkable reason for police who stopped him northwest of Griffith at the weekend.
The Honda Civic, complete with green P plates, was spotted travelling well over the 100kmh speed limit on Kidman Way just outside Goolgowi on Saturday morning, police said.
He was stopped by Griffith Highway Patrol officers, who said the provisional driver didn't pussyfoot around what had his foot to the floor.
"He was late for a vet appointment for his cat", police said the driver offered as an excuse for the high speed.
The 36-year-old Hillston man lost his licence on the spot and was handed a fine for P-plater speeding by more than 45kmh.
He won't be able to get back behind the wheel for six months, police said, as they highlighted the significance of the date the man was caught.
"This all goes down right after Fatality Free Friday," police said.
"While his feline friend might have nine lives, you only get one. Purr-haps leave earlier next time and let's not use our roads to act out the Fast and Furr-ious."
The cat in question was checked, police said "and is feline fine".
