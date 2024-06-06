No home court to play on: Tigers to host Turvey Park at Maher Oval

Turvey Park have agreed to host Wagga Tigers for their round 10 clash with the Tigers home courts unavailable.
The redevelopment at the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre pushed the Tigers into Bolton Park stadium this season after their court was demolished.
A long-standing booking over the round 10 weekend, on June 22 and 23, means the Tigers cannot access the stadium.
Instead they'll play at Maher Oval, while the football remains at Robertson Oval.
Tigers president Chris Flanigan said the club had initially hoped for an away game that weekend but it had slipped through.
"It was flagged early enough, it was all good, it just slipped through to the keeper," Flanigan said.
"Unfortunately we've just got to play the netball up at Maher Oval which Turvey has been really accommodating with, helping us out."
Flanigan understands that netball coordinator and A grade coach Jess Allen was in the process of getting the game times changed for the day.
Turvey Park captain Megan Mattingly said the club was happy to be flexible to ensure the netball was played on the same day as originally scheduled.
While the clubs will be geographically split, she said they're hoping to play all five netball games at earlier times so that they can travel across town to Robertson Oval to support their footballers.
"It'll be really nice for me because I actually missed our round one home game against Tigers so I will get a home game against them," Mattingly said.
"But we were just really happy to be flexible and open up Maher Oval to be able to play on the same day rather than having to move the game to a different day and time."
Despite the change in location, Mattingly is confident they will still get good support down to watch the netball.
"We always know that we get the girls to stick around to watch the different games each week, they get their nice and early so there will definitely be the netball group there of course, and our usual supporters, but we're hoping to get some additional ones down as well," she said.
In what is set to be a big club day for the Tigers, as they run their Big Freeze event, Flanigan is confident the will end the day with a good showing at Robertson Oval.
With A grade coach Jess Allen set to take the plunge as part of the fundraiser, there's no doubting plenty of netballers will make their way to the ground.
Despite the additional trip down the road, Flanigan is pleased with how it has been worked out.
"We got onto it early so it didn't pop its ugly head up and catch us off guard," he said.
The club has been thrilled with the stadium access this season and understands the booking was made prior to their court becoming unavailable.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.