Hands-on Hopkins aims to keep her good run going at Albury race meeting

Maree Hopkins is typical of many small-time country trainers who love the industry and are hands on in every way.
In recent months, Hopkins and her small band of six racehorses have excelled with wins by Flying Dubawi and Mystic Flame which race at Albury on Friday as well as last start Wagga maiden winner Ne'Er.
She will also saddle up at Albury - Love Rat - "not a name I like but I love the sire Love Conquers All" according to Hopkins who says the galloper is still a work in progress.
Based at Cowra where floods devastated the town and caused severe damage at the race track where she prepares her horses, Hopkins is finally seeing some fitting results for many years of persistence.
"It's nice to get a few wins because it has taken a while to rebuild after I retired a few handy horses I had and the floods also impacted me in a big way," she said.
"I have a 50 per cent share in two of the horses - Flying Dubawi and Mystic Flame with Andrew Sciberras- and Errol Lawlor from Moree races Mystic Flame who has been an owner with me for a long time.
"I own Love Rat myself so you have all the expense but you also get all of the prizemoney so it has been nice lately to get some good prize money with wins. They were at least being consistent before which keeps you going."
Training racehorses is a way of life and a daily ritual for Hopkins as it is for everyone in the industry.
Hopkins also has younger stock coming through with some two-year-olds and another being broken-in.
"It's a long process and sometimes the horses don't turn out to be what you hope for," she said.
"I have a few handy ones at the moment and it's been nice to get some wins for a change."
Flying Dubawi will contest the Kiewa Valley Spring Water Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1600m) after breaking through for his first victory at his 20th start at Parkes last time out.
Mystic Flame - a four times winner with almost $100,000 in earnings - joins stable mate Love Rat in the Redi2hire Country Boosted Benchmark 58 (1175m).
"Mystic Flame is a tough mare who gives it everything she has got each start," she said.
"She is up in class and it's not her ideal distance but she will be competitive.
"Love Rat is a front runner who had his first try at 1200 metres for me last start and finished third at Cootamundra."
Hopkins believes the addition of ear muffs has "settled Flying Dubawi a lot" and he is in with a fighting chance again on Friday.
Jockey Beany Panya will be aboard Flying Dubawi replacing leading rider Nick Heywood who is out through suspension.
Heywood was also aboard Ne'er when it won at Wagga and Hopkins plans to start the galloper next at Narrandera's first meeting of the year next week.
Hopkins is a very much hands on trainer riding her own track work and undertaking many other tasks that go with training her small team.
"I like to think they are my champions, but it doesn't work out that way," she said.
"I enjoy the training and I'm very hands on but I get a lot of support from many good people in Cowra."
Mystic Flame is a stable favourite for Hopkins who said the mare had given opportunities to young apprentices.
"There have been a few female apprentices ride her of late like Teighan Worsnop, Teaghan Martin and Emma Ly who is unfortunately out of action at the moment with a broken back," she said.
"She won on Mystic Flame at Warren and as soon as she is right to go again she will be back on board and riding some of my other horses as well."
Albury will conduct eight races on a soft seven rated surface.
