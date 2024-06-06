Walk-in, 3D scanner unveiled in Wagga's fight against deadly cancer

A new look clinic with a brand new machine - a Wagga foundation has unveiled its newest weapon in the fight against melanoma.
Supporters of the Amie St Clair trust and representatives of Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA) held a small celebration on June 5 to officially open their new suites at Docker Medical, which now houses a Vectra 3D full body imagery machine used for the early detection of melanoma.
The machine is part of the Australian Centre of Excellence in Melanoma Imaging and Diagnosis (ACEMID) trials and is one of 5 machines in NSW, and the first in the Riverina.
But CEO of the MIA Matthew Browne says it's not for treatment, only diagnosis.
"It will diagnose whether you have a lesion of suspicion on your body," Mr Browne said.
"It will then use that information to determine how serious that particular lesion will be, and then it's available then for an expert to ultimately make a decision."
The Amie St Clair trust merged with the MIA four years ago, doubling the melanoma services in the Riverina by establishing clinical trials in Wagga.
The merger also increased the capacity of free melanoma nursing services and provides opportunities for patients to contribute to Institute research.
The MIA says melanoma is the third most common cancer in Australia, with almost 17,000 people expected to be diagnosed this year.
If caught early, around 90 per cent of melanomas can be dealt with effectively, though Mr Browne still thinks more education is needed to reduce those numbers.
He says that people in the Riverina are most at risk when they're working out in the sun, or when playing and watching weekend sport.
"About 95 per cent of melanomas is from overexposure to UV, we know that's the cause, that can happen anywhere," Mr Browne said.
"We don't mind people being out in the sun or outside, but you must do it in a sun safe way.
"If you pick up [detect] melanoma early, it's very treatable, it's also very preventable."
