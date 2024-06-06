The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Walk-in, 3D scanner unveiled in Wagga's fight against deadly cancer

Jeremy Eager
By Jeremy Eager
June 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanoma Institute Australia CEO Matthew Browne and the new 3D Vectra machine at Docker Street Medical Centre. Picture by Jeremy Eager
Melanoma Institute Australia CEO Matthew Browne and the new 3D Vectra machine at Docker Street Medical Centre. Picture by Jeremy Eager

A new look clinic with a brand new machine - a Wagga foundation has unveiled its newest weapon in the fight against melanoma.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Eager

Jeremy Eager

Journalist

Originally from Wollongong, Jeremy has made the move to The Daily Advertiser to tell the stories of the Riverina. Got a story to share? Email jeremy.eager@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.