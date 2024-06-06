'Protect the community, your family, yourself': people urged to get the jab

With winter here and flu season ramping up, people around the country are rolling up their sleeves for the annual jab.
Flu vaccinations are an important part of protection from illness during the cooler months as they can prevent illness in up to six in 10 healthy adults under the age of 65 years old.
The community is being encouraged to get ahead of the illness following one of the country's worst flu seasons on record in 2023, and a 10 per cent increase in flu cases from 2019.
Blooms The Chemist Wagga pharmacist, Claire Robertson said the best protection against influenza was immunisation and they were urging all Wagga customers to get their flu jab sooner rather than later.
"People are a bit more concerned about the flu that's going around [this year], but just in general I've heard heaps of people talking about the fact that they've had the flu this year," she said.
Activity of influenza increased last week - May 26 to June 1 - with the number of admissions from emergency departments increasing, along with test positivity for influenza - which rose to 9.6 per cent.
In NSW there were more notifications of influenza last week (5324) than compared to a year earlier (4024), following the trend of increased notifications to this point of 2024, with 33,745 state-wide compared to 21,745 by June 2023.
There were 197 notifications of influenza in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District last week, taking the year's total to 1186.
Ms Robertson said there was currently a peak in vaccinations.
"I think last year, there was definitely a bit of a lull ... but I think it definitely has picked up a bit more this year and were just getting into the the start of winter," she said.
"A lot of people get [the vaccination] preseason, but it's definitely picking up. [People] have had family members that have been sick, or we do get people saying [they] normally get it just were a bit relaxed lately, but knowing that they actually do need to go in and get it and the benefits of getting it as well."
Benefits of the flu vaccination include, flu prevention, less severe flu symptoms if you do catch the flu, lower risk of complications, and community protection
Blooms The Chemist is offering flu vaccinations at their pharmacies across the country, with some in the community able to get it for free.
Lockhart resident Bec Matthews was in Wagga for her daughter's weekly dance practice and decided the convenience of receiving her flu shot was too good to pass up.
''It's so easy ... I usually do it every year. I'm a bit late this year, but there's a lot of sickness going around and I really feel that us, as a family, all need it," she said.
"My husband's in Albury today getting it and then I'll have to get the kids into the doctor to get theirs.
"I wish they could do the kids as well, because I just feel that that would be even easier. "
School-aged kids (five to 19 years old) made up the majority of influenza notifications last week at 2174, again following the year's trend where they make up 31 per cent of the notifications.
They were followed by under five-year-olds (723), and those aged 40-49 (573), 30-39 (566) and 20-29 (436).
Ms Matthews said it was important for the whole community to get their vaccinations and help protect the community's vulnerable people.
"I feel that it works. I don't feel that we've had any bad flu or anything," she said. "Obviously, the sniffly noses the kids can get, but nothing serious
"I work at a school. I see sickness go through the schools quite easily, so I just feel that it's important that we all do it, trying to save everybody from getting sick."
Ms Robertson said she has been seeing all ages coming into receive the jab, but seeing a big uptake of over-65s since the government has allowed pharmacies to be part of the vaccination program.
"It's convenient ... they're in here getting their prescriptions anyway," she said.
"Customers in Wagga Wagga can book their flu vaccination at their local Blooms The Chemist through the website or over the phone."
Those aged 65 and older, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people aged six months or over, those aged six months and older with medical conditions, and children between six months and five years can all receive the flu vaccination for free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.