'It's my birthday and I'm not wasting my drugs'

The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here with today's top stories.
There's plenty of movement happening at the Ashmont shops, where three new businesses have opened in recent weeks and more are preparing to move in, Taylor Dodge reports.
A man who tried to smuggle tomahawks and a machete in Wagga Base Hospital's emergency department earlier this year has been sentenced. Eagle-eyed staff noticed the unusual objects jutting from the man's backpack, and when police searched him following his arrest he whipped out a syringe and squirted a clear liquid into his mouth before officers were able to stop him. He was remarkably frank about it all at the time, as Andrew Mangelsdorf reports from the courtroom.
Meanwhile, Group Nine clubs need to embrace change as the women's game grows, with an even gender split across game days as close as 2025. Courtney Rees dives into the issue below.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.