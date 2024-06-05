'It's my birthday and I'm not wasting my drugs'

A man who tried to smuggle tomahawks and a machete in Wagga Base Hospital's emergency department earlier this year has been sentenced. Eagle-eyed staff noticed the unusual objects jutting from the man's backpack, and when police searched him following his arrest he whipped out a syringe and squirted a clear liquid into his mouth before officers were able to stop him. He was remarkably frank about it all at the time, as Andrew Mangelsdorf reports from the courtroom.