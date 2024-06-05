Driver in Wagga pursuit deemed 'unacceptable' risk as bail refused

A Melbourne man in his 20s has been deemed an 'unacceptable' risk to the community after leading police on a dangerous daytime pursuit across Wagga this week.
Charles Douglas Williams appeared via video link in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday morning where he confessed to committing a string of offences relating to the incident that unfolded late on Tuesday morning.
Police were patrolling along Bourke Street, Mount Austin, when they attempted to stop the 26-year-old who was driving a red Toyota Camry about 10.56am on Tuesday.
But Williams failed to stop the Victorian-registered vehicle and police took off in pursuit, chasing the man through Tolland and Kooringal before terminating a short time later due to safety concerns.
During the pursuit - which lasted a matter of minutes, Williams was involved in a crash at Mount Austin, but he failed to give his personal details to the driver of the other vehicle.
Shortly thereafter, officers found the vehicle on the corner of Lake Albert Road and Hammond Avenue.
Police arrested Williams about 11am, just minutes after the pursuit, and conveyed him to the Wagga police station where he was charged with seven offences including failing to stop and leading police on a pursuit while driving dangerously and driving while unlicensed.
Williams was also charged with two counts of possessing prohibited drugs, having a knife in public place, using an unregistered vehicle and failing to give particulars to the driver of a vehicle following a crash.
Police facts noted they also found 0.85 grams of methylamphetamine, 11.06 grams of cannabis leaf and a knife in his possession - noting he has previously been dealt with for a knife-related offence.
In the Wagga Court on Wednesday, Williams, who appeared via video link from custody, pleaded guilty to all seven charges.
His solicitor Louise Dart also argued her client should be released on bail.
While noting that Williams has a Victorian address in Wyndham Vale, Ms Dart said he also had family and friends living locally and could reside in Wagga if set free.
Ms Dart further argued while the matters before the court were of a serious nature, full time custody was "not a foregone conclusion".
She said this was especially given Williams had a two-year gap in offending before the incidents that unfolded on Tuesday.
Ms Dart told the court Williams has previously been treated for schitzophrenia and argued that appropriate measures could be put in place if he was bailed, including mental health support and assistance to abstain from drugs and alcohol.
Ms Dart admitted her client made a "split second decision to do a very dangerous and wrong thing" but again stressed appropriate measures could be put in place if released.
The police prosecutor however took a very different view, and argued Williams release would pose an "unacceptable risk" to community safety, noting his criminal history demonstrated a "pattern of non compliance".
The police prosecutor also pointed out the pursuit took place during the middle of the day on busy Wagga roads and involved a collision with another vehicle.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking agreed that Williams' release would "endanger... community safety" and that there was an "unacceptable" risk he would re-offend.
Noting his record, Magistrate Hosking said she "couldn't be satisfied" that Williams would comply with any order imposed.
A sentencing assessment report was requested and the matter was adjourned to July 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.