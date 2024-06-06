Battle for SDRA trainer's premiership is set to go down to the wire

The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainer's premiership is set to go down to the wire.
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding is still on top but his lead is diminishing.
Weeding has 26 wins in the SDRA for the season, two in front of Albury trainer Donna Scott on 24.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is also firmly in contention and is just one further back on 23.
All three are vying for their first SDRA trainer's premiership.
The title was shared by Mitch Beer and Andrew Dale last season. Dale is in fourth position on 21 wins, with fellow Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne rounding out the top five with 20 wins.
Scott would love to claim her first SDRA premiership.
"I'm trying me best. I knew I mustn't have been too far off it," Scott said.
"I'm trying to load up as much as I can for the last few meetings.
"I've got a couple of horses that are coming back and I'm trying to get them racing before the end of the season."
There are 10 meetings remaining in the SDRA before the end of the season. Four of those are at Albury, with the first to be held on Friday.
Scott has four horses in at Albury on Friday and hopes she can reduce the margin between her and Weeding.
"There's a couple there with a chance. It's not too bad of racing actually, I thought I might have been able to pick the eyes out of it," Scott said.
"Champagne Sharon, she's been going good and she draws better, I had her in at Wagga but she drew badly there.
"I've got a couple in the 1500 metre maiden that are rough chances."
Meantime, champion Wagga jockey Danny Beasley is set to bow out with another SDRA premiership.
Beasley shared last year's title with Billy Owen but will get it for himself this time around despite the fact he won't ride for the final month of the season.
Beasley has 49 winners in the SDRA for the season and is 17 clear of Nick Heywood on 32.
Holly Durnan is next on 24 and is set to win the SDRA apprentice jockey's premiership, followed by Jason Lyon (23), Josh Richards (21) and Simon Miller (21).
