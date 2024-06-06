MP demands action as Wagga's black market ciggies smash small traders

Smokers are dodging cigarette taxes by turning to the illegal market, according to Wagga supermarkets and tobacconists who say they've lost their key customers.
Tobacco will be subject to limits on packet size, colour, flavour and weight as part of Australian government reforms to reduce tobacco consumption and prevalence across the nation.
But Wagga tobacco retailers believe these regulations are funneling smokers away from their stores and towards illicit sellers across the city.
"That customer, who is the illegal cigarette buyer, we've lost them," Tolland IGA manager Graeme Bliss said.
"It's a massive impact to our business, it's huge."
More than 2.8 million cigarettes and 760 kilograms of other illegal tobacco products were seized statewide by NSW health in the first quarter of 2024.
While NSW Health confirmed that routine compliance checks are being conducted in Wagga, independent MP for Wagga Joe McGirr wants more to be done.
"In light of the current situation, I have now formally requested a briefing from the department on efforts to tackle this issue in Wagga Wagga, including the effectiveness of compliance operations," he said.
Dr McGirr said he has raised the issue with the health minister "on a number of occasions".
"More investigations are needed to establish the scale of the issue in Wagga," he said.
"The sale of illicit tobacco in Wagga has been raised with me as a serious concern by a constituent who says legitimate retailers are being disadvantaged by illicit operators."
Wagga retailers say they are aware of illicit operators around the city, and have even been approached to sell illegal products.
Retailers said illicit operations are increasing as tobacco reforms continue to kick in.
Mr Bliss has seen a significant decrease in tobacco sales since the federal government increased the excise on tobacco to a 5 per cent rise each year until 2026.
He said former customers who purchased tobacco would also spend big on other items.
"We don't just lose the cigarette or the tobacco component, we actually lose nearly twice as much," Mr Bliss said.
"They were buying our hot food, and our energy drinks and soft drink."
The manager believes the store is losing between 10 and 15 per cent in total store turnover due to the loss of tobacco sales.
Mr Bliss has reduced staffing levels and trading hours due to the loss in revenue.
"It's just a huge impact to the business, you have to rearrange your whole business around it because the sales go down," he said.
A consumer pays more than $40 for a packet of 25 cigarettes at a legal retailer. This includes the current excise of $31.08.
A similar packet of cigarettes on the black market costs approximately $22.50 to $25, according to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO).
Getting out of the smoke
It's a similar story at Lake Albert Foodworks where, where tobacco sales account for 20 per cent of the supermarket's sales.
Store manager Bailey Lucas said this percentage has been decreasing for the past two years.
"We've seen a rapid decline in the sale of cigarettes," Ms Lucas said.
"In terms of dollars, you're talking big dollars."
These federal government reforms on tobacco, which are enforced in June 2025, are aimed at reducing the prevalence of smoking in the Australian community.
For the Lake Albert store, this means they are phasing out packets of more than 20 cigarettes, flavoured cigarettes, and more than 30 grams of tobacco.
But Ms Lucas believes the reforms and excise increases is increasingly driving the market to illegal sellers.
"It's just going to create a massive, illicit underground market, that's all it's going to do," she said.
"People are still gonna smoke, they're still gonna find a way to smoke."
A Wagga tobacconist, who has been kept anonymous for safety, says that the illicit tobacco trade will force tobacconists out of business.
They said that customers enter the shop bragging about purchasing cheaper cigarettes.
"It's just getting worse, month on month," the tobacconist said.
"After insurances and taxes, we will be out fairly soon, it's having that much of an impact."
The business owner said the store has been approached by people offering to sell them illicit tobacco for trade.
"The first time I got approached to sell illicit products, it was very scary," the tobacconist said.
"They say, 'you sell, you sell'."
The tobacconist believes stricter penalties, including jail time, should be implemented into enforcement strategies.
"The biggest issue that's probably keeping us all up at night is what the government is doing," they said.
"You can go down the road for a pack for $15 or $20."
The ATO is part of a taskforce that targets organised crime syndicates dealing illicit tobacco.
Since 2018, there have been 170 seizures of illicit tobacco by the ATO, 80 of which were made in 2023-24.
With these seizures, $721 million in excise was evaded.
"The ATO is unable to comment on ongoing investigations or the tax affairs of any individual or entity due to our obligations of confidentiality under the law," an ATO spokesperson said.
"The ATO actively investigates/prosecutes the domestic cultivation of tobacco."
NSW Health is responsible for a compliance and enforcement program targeting the illegal sale of tobacco and e-cigarettes.
"NSW Health Inspectors proactively visit retailers selling tobacco and e-cigarette products to ensure they are registered with a RIN and check compliance with tobacco and e-cigarette retailing laws," a department spokesperson said.
The NSW Police assist with search warrants, but responded that the health ministry is leading investigations.
Anyone who suspects someone is breaking tobacco or e-cigarette retailing laws can report to NSW Health by calling the Tobacco Information Line on 1800 357 412.
The ATO encourages anyone who has a tip-off regarding the cultivation or manufacturing of illicit tobacco to report via its website or phone 1800 060 062.
